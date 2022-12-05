College Football Bowl Games, Playoff Odds, Opening Lines, Early Values

What are the early college football lines and odds for the bowl games and College Football Playoff. Where are the potential values?

College Football Bowl Game Odds, Opening Lines

Trying to figure out the lines for the bowl games is next to impossible early on.

Who’s playing? Which stars will opt out, which coaches will be leaving, who’s going to care about playing in the exhibitions? Which players – like probably Caleb Williams – will be out?

On the plus side, if you get it right, you can crush the value before the lines start to change – because they will change over the next several weeks, and wildly.

Just like the regular season, I come up with what I think the lines probably should be, and then go in and look after to see if there might be any massive discrepancies.

The real lines will be added when they’re released.

Friday, December 16, 2022

HomeTown Lenders Bahamas Bowl

UAB vs Miami University

Fiu First Guess: UAB -10.5

Actual Line: TBA

Duluth Trading Cure Bowl

Troy vs UTSA

Fiu First Guess: UTSA -2.5

Actual Line: TBA

Saturday, December 17, 2022

Wasabi Fenway Bowl

Louisville vs Cincinnati

Fiu First Guess: Louisville -3.5

Actual Line: TBA

Cricket Celebration Bowl

North Carolina Central vs Jackson State

Fiu First Guess: Jackson State -12

Actual Line: TBA

New Mexico Bowl

SMU vs BYU

Fiu First Guess: BYU -2

Actual Line: TBA

Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl

Fresno State vs Washington State

Fiu First Guess: Fresno State -2

Actual Line: TBA

LendingTree Bowl

Rice vs Southern Miss

Fiu First Guess: Southern Miss -5.5

Actual Line: TBA

SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl

Florida vs Oregon State

Fiu First Guess: Oregon State -2.5

Actual Line: TBA

Frisco Bowl

Boise State vs North Texas

Fiu First Guess: Boise State -11

Actual Line: TBA

Monday, December 19, 2022

Myrtle Beach Bowl

UConn vs Marshall

Fiu First Guess: Marshall -13.5

Actual Line: TBA

Tuesday, December 20, 2022

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Eastern Michigan vs San Jose State

Fiu First Guess: San Jose State -2.5

Actual Line: TBA

RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl

Toledo vs Liberty

Fiu First Guess: Toledo -1.5

Actual Line: TBA

Wednesday, December 21, 2022

R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl

South Alabama vs WKU

Fiu First Guess: South Alabama -4

Actual Line: TBA

Thursday, December 22, 2022

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

Air Force vs Baylor

Fiu First Guess: Baylor -4

Actual Line: TBA

Friday, December 23, 2022

Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl

Houston vs Louisiana

Fiu First Guess: Houston -11

Actual Line: TBA

Union Home Gasparilla Bowl

Missouri vs Wake Forest

Fiu First Guess: Missouri -2

Actual Line: TBA

Saturday, December 24, 2022

Easyport Hawaii Bowl

San Diego State vs Middle Tennessee

Fiu First Guess: San Diego State -3.5

Actual Line: TBA

Monday, December 26, 2022

Quick Lane Bowl

Bowling Green vs New Mexico State

Fiu First Guess: Bowling Green -10

Actual Line: TBA

Tuesday, December 27, 2022

Camellia Bowl

Buffalo vs Georgia Southern

Fiu First Guess: Georgia Southern -7.5

Actual Line: TBA

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl

Memphis vs Utah State

Fiu First Guess: Memphis -7.5

Actual Line: TBA

Birmingham Bowl

East Carolina vs Coastal Carolina

Fiu First Guess: East Carolina -6.5

Actual Line: TBA

Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Wisconsin vs Oklahoma State

Fiu First Guess: Wisconsin -1.5

Actual Line: TBA

