College Football Bowl Games, Playoff Odds, Opening Lines, Early Values

What are the early college football lines and odds for the bowl games and College Football Playoff. Where are the potential values?
College Football Bowl Game Odds, Opening Lines
Trying to figure out the lines for the bowl games is next to impossible early on.
Who’s playing? Which stars will opt out, which coaches will be leaving, who’s going to care about playing in the exhibitions? Which players – like probably Caleb Williams – will be out?
On the plus side, if you get it right, you can crush the value before the lines start to change – because they will change over the next several weeks, and wildly.
Just like the regular season, I come up with what I think the lines probably should be, and then go in and look after to see if there might be any massive discrepancies.
The real lines will be added when they’re released.
– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak
College Football Week Bowl Game Odds, Opening Lines
Friday, December 16, 2022
HomeTown Lenders Bahamas Bowl
UAB vs Miami University
Fiu First Guess: UAB -10.5
Actual Line: TBA
Duluth Trading Cure Bowl
Troy vs UTSA
Fiu First Guess: UTSA -2.5
Actual Line: TBA
Saturday, December 17, 2022
Wasabi Fenway Bowl
Louisville vs Cincinnati
Fiu First Guess: Louisville -3.5
Actual Line: TBA
Cricket Celebration Bowl
North Carolina Central vs Jackson State
Fiu First Guess: Jackson State -12
Actual Line: TBA
New Mexico Bowl
SMU vs BYU
Fiu First Guess: BYU -2
Actual Line: TBA
Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl
Fresno State vs Washington State
Fiu First Guess: Fresno State -2
Actual Line: TBA
LendingTree Bowl
Rice vs Southern Miss
Fiu First Guess: Southern Miss -5.5
Actual Line: TBA
SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl
Florida vs Oregon State
Fiu First Guess: Oregon State -2.5
Actual Line: TBA
Frisco Bowl
Boise State vs North Texas
Fiu First Guess: Boise State -11
Actual Line: TBA
Monday, December 19, 2022
Myrtle Beach Bowl
UConn vs Marshall
Fiu First Guess: Marshall -13.5
Actual Line: TBA
Tuesday, December 20, 2022
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Eastern Michigan vs San Jose State
Fiu First Guess: San Jose State -2.5
Actual Line: TBA
RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl
Toledo vs Liberty
Fiu First Guess: Toledo -1.5
Actual Line: TBA
Wednesday, December 21, 2022
R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl
South Alabama vs WKU
Fiu First Guess: South Alabama -4
Actual Line: TBA
Thursday, December 22, 2022
Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl
Air Force vs Baylor
Fiu First Guess: Baylor -4
Actual Line: TBA
Friday, December 23, 2022
Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl
Houston vs Louisiana
Fiu First Guess: Houston -11
Actual Line: TBA
Union Home Gasparilla Bowl
Missouri vs Wake Forest
Fiu First Guess: Missouri -2
Actual Line: TBA
Saturday, December 24, 2022
Easyport Hawaii Bowl
San Diego State vs Middle Tennessee
Fiu First Guess: San Diego State -3.5
Actual Line: TBA
Monday, December 26, 2022
Quick Lane Bowl
Bowling Green vs New Mexico State
Fiu First Guess: Bowling Green -10
Actual Line: TBA
Tuesday, December 27, 2022
Camellia Bowl
Buffalo vs Georgia Southern
Fiu First Guess: Georgia Southern -7.5
Actual Line: TBA
SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
Memphis vs Utah State
Fiu First Guess: Memphis -7.5
Actual Line: TBA
Birmingham Bowl
East Carolina vs Coastal Carolina
Fiu First Guess: East Carolina -6.5
Actual Line: TBA
Guaranteed Rate Bowl
Wisconsin vs Oklahoma State
Fiu First Guess: Wisconsin -1.5
Actual Line: TBA