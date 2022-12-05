College Football Bowl First Thought Predictions, Analysis For All 41 Games, National Championship

College Football Playoff and bowl game first quick-thought predictions. early lines, and analysis before starting the deep dive into the matchups.

The real work and deep dives into all of the bowl games are coming over the next few weeks. With the matchups just released, here’s the first-thought, off-the-top-of-the-head, knee-jerk reactions, predictions, and analysis.

This can and will all change with opt-outs, injury updates, coaching changes, and all the other parts of the fun. But we’re here. It’s bowl game time.

Always go with your first answer.

Before yelling at me too much, how did I do last season with this in the same sort of sleep-deprived, unsound-mind-and-body state? 26-11, but I horribly whiffed on the national championship call.

I picked Georgia to beat Alabama 34-17. Georgia beat Alabama 33-18. I’ll try to do better this year.

Happy bowl season everyone.

All times Eastern

HomeTown Lenders Bahamas Bowl

UAB vs Miami University

Friday, December 16, 2022

11:30 am, ESPN

No Research Instant Analysis: I’m actually likely going to love the Blazers more than I probably should. Trent Dilfer isn’t starting his coaching debut yet, Miami University has a sound team, and the Bahamas Bowl always seems to go against conventional wisdom. The Blazers can score and the RedHawks struggle to put points on the board.

No Research Bowl Prediction: UAB 27, Miami University 20

Early Bowl Line Guess: UAB -10.5

Actual Line: TBA

Duluth Trading Cure Bowl

Troy vs UTSA

Friday, December 16, 2022

3:00, ESPN

No Research Instant Analysis: This NEVER works like it’s supposed to. Two conference champions should put on a great show, especially if the Troy offense rolls like it did at the end of the season on the way to the Sun Belt title. UTSA games are always high-flying, but the Troy D might keep this from being a back-and-forth blast.

No Research Bowl Prediction: UTSA 34, Troy 30

Early Bowl Line Guess: UTSA -2.5

Actual Line: TBA

2022-2023 Bowl First Thought Analysis

Bahamas: UAB-MU | Cure: UTSA-Troy

Fenway: UC-UofL | Celeb: JSU-NC Central

New Mexico: SMU-BYU | LA: Wazzu-Fresno

LendingTree: Rice-USM | Vegas: UF-Oregon St

Frisco: UNT-Boise | Myrtle: Marshall-UConn

Potato: EMU-SJSU | Boca: Libery-Toledo

NO: WKU-USA | Armed Forces: AF-Baylor

Ind: La-Houston | Gasparilla: WF-Missouri

Hawaii: SDSU-MT | Quick: NMSU-BGSU

Camellia: GaSo-UB | 1st Resp: Memphis-USU

Birm: Coastal-ECU | GuarRate: Wisc-Ok St

Military: UCF-Duke | Libery: KU-Arkansas

Holiday: Oregon-UNC | Texas: TTech-Ole Miss

Pinstripe: Minn-Syr | Cheez-It: FSU-OU

Alamo: Texas-UW | Mayo: MD-NC St

Sun: UCLA-Pitt | Gator: ND-USC

Arizona: Ohio-Wyoming | Music: Iowa-UK

ReliaQuest: Ill-Miss St | Citrus: LSU-Purdue

Orange: Tenn-Clemson | Sugar: Bama-K-State

Cotton: USC-Tulane | Rose: Penn St-Utah

CFP Fiesta: UM-TCU CFP Peach: UGA-OSU

CFP Nat’l Champ | Bowl Schedule, Game Times