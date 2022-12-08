College Football Awards 2022 Finalists, Who Will Win, Who Got Snubbed

Who’ll win all of the top college football awards on the big night to honor the best and the brightest from the 2022 season?
2022 College Football Awards
Bednarik Award
Who were the best defensive players in college football?
2022 Bednarik Award Finalists
DE Will Anderson, Alabama
LB Ivan Pace, Cincinnati
DE Tuli Tuipulotu, USC
Fiu’s Ballot: 1) Anderson, 2) Tuipulotu, 3) Pace
Who Will Win: DE Will Anderson, Alabama
Best Player Not On Ballot: DT Jalen Carter, Georgia
2021 Bednarik Award Winner: DT Jordan Davis, Georgia
Biletnikoff Award
Who were the best receivers in college football?
2022 Biletnikoff Award Finalists
Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State
Xavier Hutchinson, Iowa State
Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee
Fiu’s Ballot: 1) Harrison, 2) Hyatt, 3) Hutchinson
Who Will Win: Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State
Best Player Not On Ballot: Josh Downs, North Carolina
2021 Biletnikoff Award Winner: Jordan Addison, Pitt
Bronko Nagurski Trophy
Who were the best defensive players in college football?
2022 Bronko Nagurski Trophy Finalists
DE Will Anderson, Alabama
DT Calijah Kancey, Pitt
S Chris Smith, Georgia
DE Tuli Tuipulotu, USC
Fiu’s Ballot: 1) Anderson, 2) Tuipulotu, 3) Kancey, 4) Smith
Who Will Win: DE Will Anderson, Alabama
Best Player Not On Ballot: DT Jalen Carter, Georgia
2021 Bronko Nagurski Award Winner: DE Will Anderson, Alabama
Butkus Award
Who were the best linebackers in college football?
2022 Butkus Award Finalists
Drew Sanders, Arkansas
Jack Campbell, Iowa
Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Georgia
Dalyan Henley, Washington State
Ivan Pace, Cincinnati
Fiu’s Ballot: 1) Pace, 2) Campbell, 3) Sanders, 4) Henley
Who Will Win: Ivan Pace, Cincinnati
Best Player Not On Ballot: Jason Henderson, Old Dominion (unless you count Alabama’s Will Anderson as a linebacker)
2021 Butkus Award Winner: Nakobe Dean, Georgia
Davey O’Brien Award
Who were the best quarterbacks in college football?
2022 Davey O’Brien Award Finalists
Max Duggan, TCU
CJ Stroud, Ohio State
Caleb Williams, USC
Fiu’s Ballot: 1) Williams, 2) Duggan, 3) Stroud
Who Will Win: Caleb Williams, USC
Best Player Not On Ballot: Hendon Hooker, Tennessee
2021 Davey O’Brien Award Winner: Bryce Young, Alabama
Doak Walker Award
Who were the best running backs in college football?
2022 Doak Walker Award Finalists
Chase Brown, Illinois
Blake Corum, Michigan
Bijan Robinson, Texas
Fiu’s Ballot: 1) Robinson, 2) Brown, 3) Corum
Who Will Win: Bijan Robinson, Texas
Best Player Not On Ballot: Mohamed Ibrahim, Minnesota
2021 Davey O’Brien Award Winner: Kenneth Walker III, Michigan State
Thorpe Award
Who were the best defensive backs in college football?
2022 Thorpe Award Finalists
CB Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, TCU
CB Clark Phillips, Utah
CB Devon Witherspoon, Illinois
Fiu’s Ballot: 1) Witherspoon, 2) Phillip, 3) Hodges-Tomlinson
Who Will Win: CB Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, TCU
Best Player Not On Ballot: CB Joey Porter Jr., Penn State
2021 Davey O’Brien Award Winner: CB Coby Bryant, Cincinnati
John Mackey Award
Who were the best tight ends in college football?
2022 John Mackey Award Finalists
Brock Bowers, Georgia
Michael Mayer, Notre Dame
Sam LaPorta, Iowa
Fiu’s Ballot: 1) Bowers, 2) Mayer, 3) LaPorta
Who Will Win: Michael Mayer, Notre Dame
Best Player Not On Ballot: Dalton Kincaid, Utah
2021 John Mackey Award Winner: Trey McBride, Colorado State
Lou Groza Award
Who were the best kickers in college football?
2022 Lou Groza Award Finalists
Christopher Dunn, NC State
Joshua Karty, Stanford
Jake Moody, Michigan
Fiu’s Ballot: 1) Dunn, 2) Karty, 3) Moody
Who Will Win: Christopher Dunn, NC State
Best Player Not On Ballot: Tanner Brown, Oklahoma State
2021 Lou Groza Award Winner: Jake Moody, Michigan
Outland Trophy
Who were the best interior linemen in college football?
2022 Outland Trophy Finalists
DT Calijah Kancey, Pitt
C Olusegun Oluwatimi, Michigan
OT Peter Skoronski, Northwestern
Fiu’s Ballot: 1) Kancey, 2) Olumwatimi, 3) Skoronski
Who Will Win: DT Calijah Kancey, Pitt
Best Player Not On Ballot: DT Jalen Carter, Georgia
2021 Outland Award Winner: DT Jordan Davis, Georgia
Ray Guy Award
Who were the best punters in college football?
2022 Ray Guy Award Finalists
Mason Fletcher, Cincinnati
Bryce Baringer, Michigan State
Adam Korsak, Rutgers
Fiu’s Ballot: 1) Baringer, 2) Fletcher, 3) Korsak
Who Will Win: Bryce Baringer, Michigan State
Best Player Not On Ballot: Kai Kroger, South Carolina
2021 Ray Guy Award Winner: Matt Araiza, San Diego State
Heisman Memorial Trophy
Who was the most outstanding player in college football?
2022 Heisman Trophy Finalists
QB Stetson Bennett, Georgia
QB Max Duggan, TCU
QB CJ Stroud, Ohio State
QB Caleb Williams, USC
Fiu’s Ballot: Not allowed to release until after announcement
Who Will Win: QB Caleb Williams, USC
Best Player Not On Ballot: QB Hendon Hooker, Tennessee
2021 Heisman Award Winner: QB Bryce Young, Alabama
Maxwell Award
Who were the best players in college football?
2022 Maxwell Award Finalists
QB Hendon Hooker, Tennessee
QB CJ Stroud, Ohio State
QB Caleb Williams, USC
Fiu’s Ballot: 1) Williams, 2) Stroud, 3) Hooker
Who Will Win: QB CJ Stroud, Ohio State
Best Player Not On Ballot: QB Max Duggan, TCU
2021 Maxwell Award Winner: QB Bryce Young, Alabama
Walter Camp Award
Who were the best players in college football?
2022 Walter Camp Finalists
RB Blake Corum, Michigan
QB Max Duggan, TCU
QB Hendon Hooker, Tennessee
QB CJ Stroud, Ohio State
QB Caleb Williams, USC
Fiu’s Ballot: 1) Williams, 2) Duggan, 3) Stroud
Who Will Win: QB Max Duggan, TCU
Best Player Not On Ballot: QB Michael Penix Jr., Washington
2021 Maxwell Award Winner: RB Kenneth Walker III, Michigan State