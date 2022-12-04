Where are all the top teams in the final regular season Coaches Poll Top 25 college football rankings? Which teams just missed out and are also receiving votes?

Coaches Poll Top 25 Rankings Final Regular Season

Number in parentheses is where each team finished in the previous rankings

Coaches Poll Also Receiving Votes: NC State 60; Ole Miss 44; UCF 43; Fresno State 37; Pitt 28; Air Force 17; South Alabama 14; Purdue 12; Cincinnati 10; Minnesota 7; Duke 6; Coastal Carolina 5; Illinois 4; Boise State 3

25 North Carolina Tar Heels 95 (22)

24 Troy Trojans 11-2 132 (NR)

23 Mississippi State Bulldogs 8-4 139 (25)

22 UTSA Roadrunners 11-2 206 (24)

21 Texas Longhorns 8-4 300 (21)

20 Notre Dame Fighting Irish 9-3 323 (19)

19 South Carolina Gamecocks 8-4 354 (20)

18 UCLA Bruins 9-3 541 (17)

17 Tulane Green Wave 11-2 591 (18)

16 Oregon State Beavers 9-3 629 (16)

15 LSU Tigers 9-4 635 (13)

14 Oregon Ducks 9-3 661 (15)

13 Florida State Seminoles 9-3 741 (14)

12 Washington Huskies 10-2 864 (9)

11 Clemson Tigers 11-2 1003 (11)

10 Utah Utes 10-3 1044 (12)

9 Kansas State Wildcats 10-3 1050 (10)

8 USC Trojans 11-2 1054 (4)

7 Penn State Nittany Lions 10-2 1074 (7)

6 Tennessee Volunteers 10-2 1116 (8)

5 Alabama Crimson Tide 10-2 1282 (6)

4 TCU Horned Frogs 12-1 1353 (3)

3 Ohio State Buckeyes 11-1 1359 (5)

2 Michigan Wolverines 13-0 1466 2 1st (2)

1 Georgia Bulldogs 13-0 1523 59 1st (1)

