Coaches Poll Top 25 Projection College Basketball Rankings Prediction Week 8

What will the latest 2022-2023 Coaches Poll potentially be? It’s our predicted best guess on the early college basketball rankings after Week 8

Note that this is NOT the actual 2022-2023 college basketball Coaches Poll – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be before it’s released.

Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings Prediction Week 8

Number in parentheses is where each team finished in last week’s rankings.

25. West Virginia Mountaineers 10-2 (NR)

24. Virginia Tech Hokies 11-2 (20)

23. Illinois Fighting Illini 8-4 (T16)

22. Auburn Tigers 10-2 (18)

21. Maryland Terrapins 9-3 (23)

20. Mississippi State Bulldogs 11-1 (15)

19. Duke Blue Devils 10-3 (14)

18. TCU Horned Frogs 10-1 (19)

17. Miami Hurricanes 12-1 (22)

16. Indiana Hoosiers 10-3 (21)

15. Wisconsin Badgers 9-2 (18)

14. Kentucky Wildcats 8-3 (T16)

13. Baylor Bears 9-2 (13)

12. Gonzaga Bulldogs 10-3 (12)

11. Tennessee Volunteers 10-2 (11)

10. Alabama Crimson Tide 10-2 (10)

9. Virginia Cavaliers 8-2 (6)

8. UCLA Bruins 11-2 (9)

7. Arkansas Razorbacks 11-1 (8)

6. Texas Longhorns 10-1 (7)

5. Arizona Wildcats 12-1 (5)

4. Kansas Jayhawks 11-1 (4)

3. Houston Cougars 12-1 (3)

2. UConn Huskies 13-0 (2)

1. Purdue Boilermakers 12-0 (1)

