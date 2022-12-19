Coaches Poll Top 25 Projection College Basketball Rankings Prediction Week 7

What will the latest 2022-2023 Coaches Poll potentially be? It’s our predicted best guess on the early college basketball rankings after Week 7
Note that this is NOT the actual 2022-2023 college basketball Coaches Poll – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be before it’s released.
Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings Prediction Week 7
Number in parentheses is where each team finished in last week’s rankings.
25. Iowa State Cyclones 9-2 (NR)
24. Ohio State Buckeyes 7-3 (21)
23. Auburn Tigers 9-2 (18)
22. Miami Hurricanes 11-1 (24)
21. Virginia Tech Hokies 11-1 (T23)
– Coaches Final Regular Season Football Rankings
20. Wisconsin Badgers 9-2 (T23)
19. Illinois Fighting Illini 8-3 (19)
18. Indiana Hoosiers 8-3 (16)
17. TCU Horned Frogs 9-1 (22)
16. Mississippi State Bulldogs 11-0 (20)
– AP Top 25 College Basketball Prediction
15. Kentucky Wildcats 7-3 (13)
14. Gonzaga Bulldogs 9-3 (15)
13. UCLA Bruins 10-2 (14)
12. Duke Blue Devils 10-2 (12)
11. Baylor Bears 8-2 (11)
– AP Final Regular Season Football Rankings
10. Alabama Crimson Tide 9-2 (5)
9. Arkansas Razorbacks 10-1 (10)
8. Tennessee Volunteers 9-2 (7)
7. Texas Longhorns 9-1 (7)
6. Arizona Wildcats 10-1 (9)
5. Kansas Jayhawks 10-1 (6)
4. Virginia Cavaliers 8-1 (2)
3. Houston Cougars 11-1 (4)
2. UConn Huskies 12-0 (3)
1. Purdue Boilermakers 11-0 (1)
Coaches Poll College Football Rankings
All-Time Coaches Poll Rankings | AP All-Time Rankings