Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 13, Thursday, December 1

Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots Game Preview Prediction

Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots How To Watch

Date: Thursday, December 1

Game Time: 8:15 ET

Venue: Gillette Stadium, Foxboro, MA

How To Watch: Prime Video

Record: Buffalo Bills (8-3), New England Patriots (6-5)

Why Buffalo Bills Will Win

Make it about moving the chains.

For all of the high-flying fun, and scoring, and big things from the offense, possibly the biggest key to it all is the ability to just keeping the offense on the field. The Bills are second in the NFL in third down conversions, New England is awful at them, and it could be as simple as that.

The Patriots don’t have the firepower to keep up, and they don’t have the running game to take over.

How did the Jets and Vikings beat the Bills? Takeaways – six between the two – but they also ran well. The Bill D clamped down on the Cleveland and Detroit ground games, and everything worked out okay.

Get up fast, grind the Patriots down, and …

Why New England Patriots Will Win

It’s all about the running game.

The Patriots ran well and lost against Green Bay and Baltimore, but overall they’re 5-2 when running or over 80 yards and 1-3 when they don’t.

The Buffalo defense might have been better over the last few games against decent backs, but it allowed 80 yards or more in each of the last five games.

The passing game perked up and was terrific against Minnesota, but the offense doesn’t need to win it around for 364 yards. It needs to be effective, the offense has to be balanced, and …

What’s Going To Happen

The Patriots have GOT to start taking the ball away again.

With just two in the last three games, the defense hasn’t made it easy on the offense, but giveaways have been a problem for the Bills.

They slowed down over the last two games with just one, but Josh Allen had a problem with strange picks and the wrong times, there have been key fumbles, and New England needs all of it.

Besides the continued mastery of the New York Jets, what’s New England’s best win? Cleveland?

The offense hasn’t been bad, and the defense overall has been great, but the team is 0-3 when allowing 390 yards or more of total offense and 1-4 when allowing more than 330.

The D will keep the rested Bills from going crazy, but they’ll get behind fast and won’t be able to make up for it.

Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots Prediction, Line

Buffalo 24, New England 17

Line: Buffalo -4, o/u: 43.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots Must See Rating: 3.5

