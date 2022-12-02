Broncos at Ravens prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch, Sunday, December 4

Broncos at Ravens Prediction Game Preview

Broncos vs Ravens How To Watch

Date: Sunday, December 4

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD

How To Watch: CBS

Record: Broncos (3-8), Ravens (7-4)

Why Broncos Will Win

The wheels have come off, Russell Wilson is apparently history’s greatest monster, and the season has crashed into the abyss after a 2-1 start. But there are a few positives.

The defense continues to be solid.

It’s keeping passing games from going off, the D as a whole is third in the league, and Baltimore might just fit into the style.

It’s not like the Ravens can’t spread it around through the air, but they’re at their best on the ground to set the tone and control the game. They’ll have to be ready for a low-scoring slugfest.

The Broncos were able to mix it up and run a little bit on Carolina, Wilson and the passing game haven’t been that awful, but …

Why Ravens Will Win

Denver just doesn’t know how to score.

It’s miserable in the red zone and horrendous on third downs, and now it has to go against a defense that’s great at getting off the field and solid at forcing takeaways.

There’s no need to take any big chances in this. Be balanced, rely on Lamar Jackson converting on easy third down chances, and real on the defense that’s second in the NFL against the run.

Basically, make Russell Wilson beat you. He might get yards, but that offense doesn’t know how to put the biscuit in the basket.

What’s Going To Happen

Don’t expect a whole lot of offensive fun.

The Denver defense will keep the team in it, but Jackson and the passing game will will be short and steady. After last week’s late collapse against Jacksonville, expert two early Raven scoring drives – that should be enough.

Broncos at Ravens Prediction, Line

Ravens 24, Broncos 16

Line: Baltimore -8.5, o/u: 39.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Broncos at Ravens Must See Rating: 3

