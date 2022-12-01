Bowl Projections College Football Playoff Predictions Updated Before Championship Weekend

Bowl projections and College Football Playoff predictions before Championship Weekend and after the penultimate CFP rankings

A whole slew of things changed in the last few days since we published our latest round of Bowl Projections on Saturday night.

It starts with the penultimate College Football Playoff rankings – which might be a fool’s errand to use as anything concrete. If the committee sticks with its rankings in the end – that’s hardly a sure thing – that affects Alabama, Notre Dame, Tennessee, and potentially Washington.

Next, a slew of rumors and news kicked in as programs needed to start thinking about making travel plans.

A few other things happened to change these up.

Ohio State probably isn’t going to the Rose Bowl. It’ll be time to believe the Rose Bowl doesn’t want the fifth-best team in the country when it happens – and vice versa on the desire from the Buckeyes to go back to Pasadena.

Let’s buy in that the rumors are true. If USC beats Utah on Friday night in the Pac-12 Championship and is in the College Football Playoff, assume the Rose Bowl will go with Penn State and Washington instead of Ohio State vs Utah – no one involved wants a repeat, even though last year’s game between the Buckeyes and Utes was epic.

Remember, at the end of the day, ESPN wants the best matchups for its owned bowls. As always, the conference bowl ties matter … until they don’t.

Buffalo vs Akron matters. If Buffalo wins on Friday night, it’s in. If it doesn’t, it’s out. Let’s go with the big assumption that New Mexico State will be granted a special break despite being 5-6 because its game with San Jose State was cancelled.

If that happens, then Buffalo, NMSU, and the highest-ranked five-win team according to the Academic Progress Rate (APR) – Rice – are all in. If Buffalo loses and/or NMSU doesn’t get the call its way, UNLV is in as the second-highest ranked five-win APR team.

However …

Everything breaks down if Utah beats USC on Friday night and/or Akron beats Buffalo and/or New Mexico State doesn’t get a break. If any or all three of those things happen, take all of this, ball it up, and toss it away because most of this starts from scratch.

What we do know is Miami University and UAB are off to the Bahamas Bowl, and because there are few fun places to go if your school is in San Diego, San Diego State and Middle Tennessee will meet in the Hawaii Bowl.

Other than that, we’re going off a combination of news, info, logic, and educated darts thrown at the target. They aren’t called bowl projections for nothing.

We’ll change things on the fly over the next few days before the big final call goes up Saturday night.

Bowl Projections College Football Playoff Predictions

Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference

Bowl Eligibility: Every School’s Bowl Situation

2022-2023 conference bowl tie-ins

Bowl Projections: Pre-Championship Weekend

Bowl Projections, Part 2 | New Year’s Six

College Football Playoff Prediction

Teams that accepted bowl bid are in red.

All Times Eastern

HomeTown Lenders Bahamas Bowl

Friday, December 16, 2022

11:30 am, ESPN

Thomas Robinson Stadium, Nassau, Bahamas

Last Year: Middle Tennessee 31, Toledo 24

Bowl Ties: Conference USA vs MAC

Bowl Matchup: UAB vs Miami University

Duluth Trading Cure Bowl

Friday, December 16, 2022

3:00, ESPN

Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL

Last Year: Coastal Carolina 47, Northern Illinois 41

Bowl Ties: Group of Five vs Group of Five or Army

Bowl Projection: Troy vs UTSA

Previous Projection: UConn vs Coastal Carolina

Wasabi Fenway Bowl

Saturday, December 17, 2022

11:00 am, ESPN

Fenway Park, Boston, MA

Last Year: Canceled

Bowl Ties: ACC vs American Athletic (Conference USA)

Bowl Projection: Louisville vs Cincinnati

Previous Projection: Syracuse vs Memphis



Cricket Celebration Bowl

Saturday, December 17, 2022

12:00, ABC

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Last Year: South Carolina State 31, Jackson State 10

Bowl Ties: MEAC vs SWAC

Bowl Projection: North Carolina Central vs Jackson State

Previous Projection: North Carolina Central vs Jackson State

New Mexico Bowl

Saturday, December 17, 2022

2:15, ESPN

Dreamstyle Stadium, Albuquerque, NM

Last Year: Fresno State 31, UTEP 24

Bowl Ties: Mountain West vs AAC, C-USA, MAC or Sun Belt

Bowl Projection: Wyoming vs BYU

Previous Projection: Air Force vs North Texas

Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl

Saturday, December 17, 2022

3:30, ABC

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

Last Year: Utah State 24, Oregon State 13

Bowl Ties: Mountain West vs Pac-12

Bowl Projection: Boise State vs Washington State

Previous Projection: Boise State vs Washington State

LendingTree Bowl

Saturday, December 17, 2022

5:45, ESPN

Hancock Whitney Stadium, Mobile, AL

Last Year: Liberty 56, Eastern Michigan 20

Bowl Ties: MAC vs Sun Belt (C-USA)

Bowl Projection: Ohio vs Southern Miss

Previous Projection: Bowling Green vs Louisiana

SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl

Saturday, December 17, 2022

7:30, ABC

Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

Last Year: Wisconsin 20, Arizona State 13

Bowl Ties: Pac-12 vs SEC

Bowl Projection: Oregon State vs Florida

Previous Projection: UCLA vs Arkansas

Frisco Bowl

Saturday, December 17, 2022

9:15, ESPN

Toyota Stadium, Frisco, TX

Last Year: San Diego State 38, UTSA 24

Bowl Ties: Group of Five vs Group of Five or Army

Bowl Projection: Rice vs New Mexico State or UNLV

Previous Projection: Troy vs Fresno State

Myrtle Beach Bowl

Monday, December 19, 2022

2:30, ESPN

Brooks Stadium, Conway, SC

Last Year: Tulsa 30, Old Dominion 17

Bowl Ties: C-USA, MAC, Sun Belt

Bowl Projection: Liberty vs Marshall

Previous Projection: Liberty vs Georgia Southern

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Tuesday, December 20, 2022

3:30 ESPN

Albertsons Stadium, Boise, ID

Last Year: Wyoming 52, Kent State 38

Bowl Ties: MAC vs Mountain West

Bowl Projection: Eastern Michigan vs Utah State

Previous Projection: Buffalo vs Utah State

RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl

Tuesday, December 20, 2022

7:30, ESPN

FAU Stadium, Boca Raton, FL

Last Year: WKU 59, Appalachian State 38

Bowl Ties: Group of Five vs Group of Five

Bowl Projection: UConn vs Coastal Carolina

Previous Projection: Southern Miss vs Houston

R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl

Wednesday, December 21, 2022

9:00, ESPN

Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, LA

Last Year: Louisiana 36, Marshall 21

Bowl Ties: Conference USA vs Sun Belt

Bowl Projection: WKU vs South Alabama

Previous Projection: WKU vs South Alabama

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

Thursday, December 22, 2022

7:30, ESPN

Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, TX

Last Year: Army 24, Missouri 22

Bowl Ties: American Athletic vs Conference USA (Big 12, Pac-12)

Bowl Projection: SMU vs Air Force

Previous Projection: SMU vs UTSA



Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl

Friday, December 23, 2022

TBA, ESPN

Independence Bowl, Shreveport, LA

Last Year: UAB 31, BYU 28

Bowl Ties: American Athletic vs Army

Bowl Projection: Houston vs Louisiana

Previous Projection: UCF vs BYU

Union Home Gasparilla Bowl

Friday, December 23, 2022

TBA, ESPN

Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

Last Year: UCF 29, Florida 17

Bowl Ties: ACC, Big 12, Pac-12, SEC (AAC, C-USA)

Bowl Projection: East Carolina vs North Texas

Previous Projection: Marshall vs Duke

Easyport Hawaii Bowl

Saturday, December 24, 2022

8:00, ESPN

Clarence TC Ching Complex, Honolulu, HI

Last Year: Canceled

Bowl Ties: Conference USA vs Mountain West

Bowl matchup: Middle Tennessee vs San Diego State

Previous Projection: Middle Tennessee vs San Jose State

Bowl Projections: Pre-Championship Weekend

Bowl Projections, Part 2 | New Year’s Six

College Football Playoff Prediction

More Bowl Projections Before Championship Weekend: NEXT