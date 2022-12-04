Bowl Projections, College Football Playoff Predictions: Final Call

2022 College Football News bowl projections, predictions and possible matchups for the College Football Playoff – the final call before it all gets announced

Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

College Football Playoff Final Top 25 Prediction

What it means for CFP: Utah beats USC for Pac-12 title

2022-2023 conference bowl tie-ins

Bowl Projections: Final Call

After all the fun and all the games and everything that happened this season, we final have it … we hope.

What will the matchups be in the 2022-2023 bowl games and College Football Playoff? We give our best guess and projections based on what we know, what we’ve heard, and what we think is about to happen.

It’s the final call. These are last bowl projections before we find out what they really are – we’ll adjust and adapt on the fly as needed.

Bowl Projections: Final Call

Bowl Projections, Part 2 | New Year’s Six

College Football Playoff Prediction

Teams that accepted bowl bid are in red.

All times Eastern

HomeTown Lenders Bahamas Bowl

Friday, December 16, 2022

11:30 am, ESPN

Thomas Robinson Stadium, Nassau, Bahamas

Last Year: Middle Tennessee 31, Toledo 24

Bowl Ties: Conference USA vs MAC

Bowl Matchup: UAB vs Miami University

Duluth Trading Cure Bowl

Friday, December 16, 2022

3:00, ESPN

Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL

Last Year: Coastal Carolina 47, Northern Illinois 41

Bowl Ties: Group of Five vs Group of Five or Army

Bowl Projection: Troy vs Liberty

Previous Bowl Projection: Troy vs SMU

Wasabi Fenway Bowl

Saturday, December 17, 2022

11:00 am, ESPN

Fenway Park, Boston, MA

Last Year: Canceled

Bowl Ties: ACC vs American Athletic (Conference USA)

Bowl Projection: Duke vs Cincinnati

Previous Bowl Projection: NC State vs Cincinnati



Cricket Celebration Bowl

Saturday, December 17, 2022

12:00, ABC

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Last Year: South Carolina State 31, Jackson State 10

Bowl Ties: MEAC vs SWAC

Bowl Projection: North Carolina Central vs Jackson State

Previous Bowl Projection: North Carolina Central vs Jackson State

New Mexico Bowl

Saturday, December 17, 2022

2:15, ESPN

Dreamstyle Stadium, Albuquerque, NM

Last Year: Fresno State 31, UTEP 24

Bowl Ties: Mountain West vs AAC, C-USA, MAC or Sun Belt

Bowl Projection: SMU vs BYU

Previous Bowl Projection: Wyoming vs BYU

Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl

Saturday, December 17, 2022

3:30, ABC

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

Last Year: Utah State 24, Oregon State 13

Bowl Ties: Mountain West vs Pac-12

Bowl Projection: Fresno State vs Washington State

Previous Bowl Projection: Boise State vs Washington State

LendingTree Bowl

Saturday, December 17, 2022

5:45, ESPN

Hancock Whitney Stadium, Mobile, AL

Last Year: Liberty 56, Eastern Michigan 20

Bowl Ties: MAC vs Sun Belt (C-USA)

Bowl Projection: North Texas vs Southern Miss

Previous Bowl Projection: Ohio vs Southern Miss

SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl

Saturday, December 17, 2022

7:30, ABC

Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

Last Year: Wisconsin 20, Arizona State 13

Bowl Ties: Pac-12 vs SEC

Bowl Projection: Oregon State vs Florida

Previous Bowl Projection: Oregon State Florida

Frisco Bowl

Saturday, December 17, 2022

9:15, ESPN

Toyota Stadium, Frisco, TX

Last Year: San Diego State 38, UTSA 24

Bowl Ties: Group of Five vs Group of Five or Army

Bowl Projection: Rice vs New Mexico State

Previous Bowl Projection: North Texas vs New Mexico State

Myrtle Beach Bowl

Monday, December 19, 2022

2:30, ESPN

Brooks Stadium, Conway, SC

Last Year: Tulsa 30, Old Dominion 17

Bowl Ties: C-USA, MAC, Sun Belt

Bowl Projection: Toledo vs Marshall

Previous Bowl Projection: Liberty vs Marshall

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Tuesday, December 20, 2022

3:30 ESPN

Albertsons Stadium, Boise, ID

Last Year: Wyoming 52, Kent State 38

Bowl Ties: MAC vs Mountain West

Bowl Projection: Eastern Michigan vs Utah State

Previous Bowl Projection: Eastern Michigan vs Utah State

RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl

Tuesday, December 20, 2022

7:30, ESPN

FAU Stadium, Boca Raton, FL

Last Year: WKU 59, Appalachian State 38

Bowl Ties: Group of Five vs Group of Five

Bowl Projection: Wyoming vs Coastal Carolina

Previous Bowl Projection: UConn vs Coastal Carolina

R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl

Wednesday, December 21, 2022

9:00, ESPN

Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, LA

Last Year: Louisiana 36, Marshall 21

Bowl Ties: Conference USA vs Sun Belt

Bowl Projection: WKU vs South Alabama

Previous Bowl Projection: WKU vs South Alabama

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

Thursday, December 22, 2022

7:30, ESPN

Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, TX

Last Year: Army 24, Missouri 22

Bowl Ties: American Athletic vs Conference USA (Big 12, Pac-12)

Bowl Projection: UTSA vs Air Force

Previous Bowl Projection: SMU vs UTSA



Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl

Friday, December 23, 2022

TBA, ESPN

Independence Bowl, Shreveport, LA

Last Year: UAB 31, BYU 28

Bowl Ties: American Athletic vs Army

Bowl Projection: Houston vs Louisiana

Previous Bowl Projection: Houston vs Louisiana

Union Home Gasparilla Bowl

Friday, December 23, 2022

TBA, ESPN

Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

Last Year: UCF 29, Florida 17

Bowl Ties: ACC, Big 12, Pac-12, SEC (AAC, C-USA)

Bowl Projection: Louisville vs East Carolina

Previous Bowl Projection: Louisville vs East Carolina

Easyport Hawaii Bowl

Saturday, December 24, 2022

8:00, ESPN

Clarence TC Ching Complex, Honolulu, HI

Last Year: Canceled

Bowl Ties: Conference USA vs Mountain West

Bowl matchup: Middle Tennessee vs San Diego State

Bowl Projections: Final Call

Bowl Projections, Part 2 | New Year’s Six

College Football Playoff Prediction

More Bowl Projections Before Final Call NEXT