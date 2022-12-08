Bowl Game Confidence Pool Picks, College Football Predictions ATS, Straight Up

What are the most confident bowl picks this season? From 42-1, most confident to least, here are the picks both straight up and against the spread for the 2022-2023 college football bowl games, confidence pool style.
Who will win the bowl games, what are the most confident picks, and who should win against the spread?
Good luck – we’re still waiting for all the opt-outs, transfers, and coaching changes to settle down. The key is to try projecting who’s going to actually play in these things – imagine trying to pick an NFL preseason game three weeks in advance.
However, if you do the bowl poll confidence thing, you need your picks soon. The goal is to get these close, but one quarterback opt-out here and key offensive lineman there could throw these into a spin. These will change if and when needed, and the lines and picks might be different once the final game previews are done, but for now …
Here are the bowl game confidence pool predictions both against the spread and straight up going from 42 (most confident) to 1 (least confident).
College Football Bowl Confidence Pool Picks: Against the Spread
– Confidence Bowl Picks Straight Up
42 Frisco Bowl
Boise State vs North Texas
Current Line: Boise State -7.5
Confidence Pick ATS: Boise State
41 Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl
Houston vs Louisiana
Current Line: Houston -3.5
Confidence Pick ATS: Houston
40 Pinstripe Bowl
Syracuse vs Minnesota
Current Line: Minnesota -6.5
Confidence Pick ATS: Minnesota
39 Vrbo Fiesta Bowl
Michigan vs TCU
Actual Line: Michigan -9.5
Confidence Pick ATS: Michigan
38 Camellia Bowl
Buffalo vs Georgia Southern
Current Line: Georgia Southern -4.5
Confidence Pick ATS: Georgia Southern
37 Birmingham Bowl
East Carolina vs Coastal Carolina
Current Line: East Carolina -7.5
Confidence Pick ATS: East Carolina
36 Duluth Trading Cure Bowl
Troy vs UTSA
Current Line: Troy -2.5
Confidence Pick ATS: UTSA
35 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl
LSU vs Purdue
Current Line: LSU -6.5
Confidence Pick ATS: LSU
34 AutoZone Liberty Bowl
Kansas vs Arkansas
Current Line: Arkansas -4.5
Confidence Pick ATS: Arkansas
33 SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
Memphis vs Utah State
Current Line: Memphis -10.5
Confidence Pick ATS: Utah State
32 Quick Lane Bowl
Bowling Green vs New Mexico State
Current Line: New Mexico State -1.5
Confidence Pick ATS: Bowling Green
31 San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl
Oregon vs North Carolina
Current Line: Oregon -9.5
Confidence Pick ATS: North Carolina
30 Allstate Sugar Bowl
Alabama vs Kansas State
Actual Line: Alabama -4.5
Confidence Pick ATS: Alabama
29 Military Bowl
Duke vs UCF
Current Line: UCF -3.5
Confidence Pick ATS: Duke
28 Capital One Orange Bowl
Tennessee vs Clemson
Actual Line: Clemson -4.5
Confidence Pick ATS: Clemson
27 R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl
South Alabama vs WKU
Current Line: South Alabama -2.5
Confidence Pick ATS: South Alabama
26 Cheez-It Bowl
Florida State vs Oklahoma
Current Line: Florida State -7.5
Confidence Pick ATS: Oklahoma
25 Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl
Air Force vs Baylor
Current Line: Baylor -6.5
Confidence Pick ATS: Air Force
24 Guaranteed Rate Bowl
Wisconsin vs Oklahoma State
Current Line: Wisconsin -2.5
Confidence Pick ATS: Oklahoma State
23 TaxAct Texas Bowl
Texas Tech vs Ole Miss
Current Line: Ole Miss -3
Confidence Pick ATS: Ole Miss
22 HomeTown Lenders Bahamas Bowl
UAB vs Miami University
Current Line: UAB -11.5
Confidence Pick ATS: Miami University
21 Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl
Ohio vs Wyoming
Current Line: Ohio -2.5
Confidence Pick ATS: Ohio
20 Valero Alamo Bowl
Texas vs Washington
Current Line: Texas -3.5
Confidence Pick ATS: Washington
19 Rose Bowl
Penn State vs Utah
Actual Line: Penn State -1.5
Confidence Pick ATS: Penn State
18 SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl
Florida vs Oregon State
Current Line: Oregon State -7.5
Confidence Pick ATS: Florida
17 ReliaQuest Bowl
Illinois vs Mississippi State
Current Line: Mississippi State -1.5
Confidence Pick ATS: Illinois
16 Duke’s Mayo Bowl
Maryland vs NC State
Current Line: Maryland -2.5
Confidence Pick ATS: NC State
15 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Eastern Michigan vs San Jose State
Current Line: San Jose State -4.5
Confidence Pick ATS: San Jose State
14 New Mexico Bowl
SMU vs BYU
Current Line: SMU -2.5
Confidence Pick ATS: BYU
13 Myrtle Beach Bowl
UConn vs Marshall
Current Line: Marshall -9.5
Confidence Pick ATS: UConn
12 TransPerfect Music City Bowl
Iowa vs Kentucky
Current Line: Kentucky -3.5
Confidence Pick ATS: Iowa
11 Union Home Gasparilla Bowl
Missouri vs Wake Forest
Current Line: Wake Forest -1.5
Confidence Pick ATS: Missouri
10 Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl
Fresno State vs Washington State
Current Line: Washington State -4
Confidence Pick ATS: Washington State
9 Wasabi Fenway Bowl
Louisville vs Cincinnati
Current Line: Cincinnati -1.5
Confidence Pick ATS: Louisville
8 RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl
Toledo vs Liberty
Current Line: Toledo -1.5
Confidence Pick ATS: Liberty
7 Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl
UCLA vs Pitt
Current Line: UCLA -3.5
Confidence Pick ATS: Pitt
6 Cricket Celebration Bowl
North Carolina Central vs Jackson State
Current Line: Jackson State -12
Confidence Pick ATS: NC Central
5 LendingTree Bowl
Rice vs Southern Miss
Current Line: Southern Miss -5.5
Confidence Pick ATS: Southern Miss
4 Easyport Hawaii Bowl
San Diego State vs Middle Tennessee
Current Line: San Diego State -1.5
Confidence Pick ATS: San Diego State
3 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
Georgia vs Ohio State
Actual Line: Georgia -6.5
Confidence Pick ATS: Ohio State
2 TaxSlayer Gator Bowl
Notre Dame vs South Carolina
Current Line: Notre Dame -4.5
Confidence Pick ATS: South Carolina
1 Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic
USC vs Tulane
Actual Line: Tulane -1.5
Confidence Pick ATS: Tulane
