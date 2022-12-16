Baltimore Ravens vs Cleveland Browns prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch, Saturday, December 17

Baltimore Ravens vs Cleveland Browns Prediction Game Preview

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Expert Picks: Bowl Games Dec 20-27

NFL Week 15 Expert Picks | Bowl Schedule, Predictions

Ranking all 41 Bowls | Quick Analysis on Every Bowl

Baltimore Ravens vs Cleveland Browns How To Watch

Date: Saturday, December 17

Game Time: 4:30 ET

Venue: FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland, OH

How To Watch: CBS

Record: Baltimore Ravens (9-4), Cleveland Browns (5-8)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

Why Baltimore Ravens Will Win

Cleveland has to run to win, but it’s about to hit a brick wall.

It was able to come up with 113 yards on the ground in the first meeting – a 23-20 loss back in Week 7 – but it has to do a whole to more.

The team is 0-5 when coming up with fewer than 171 rushing yards and 5-3 when getting that many or more. The No. 2 run defense in the NFL hasn’t allowed more than 145 in any game and only gave up more than 100 four times.

This is going to be a low scoring battle – it’s almost certainly not going to hit 43 points like the first meeting – and that fits the Ravens just fine. Their last three games have been decided by a total of four points – they won two of them and lost in the final moments against Jacksonville.

This is a battle-tested team that’s pushed through a slew of issues to be 6-1 in the last seven, but …

CFN Bowl Expert Picks: Dec 16-19 | Dec 20-27

NFL Expert Picks Week 15

Why Cleveland Browns Will Win

The Raven offense is struggling without Lamar Jackson.

With Jackson still out with a knee injury, it’s been a grind. Tyler Huntley will go after suffering a concussion, but the offense has to start doing more after failing to get to 17 points in three of the last four games.

The Cleveland offense hasn’t exactly been rolling since Deshaun Watson took over – just one touchdown in two weeks for the O – but the passing game started to click a wee bit in the loss to Cincinnati.

In the first meeting, the Brown defense was able to hold up in the first game, but turnovers proved costly.

What’s Going To Happen

It’s going to be cold, both offenses are going to struggle a bit, and it’s going to come down to mistakes.

Deshaun Watson will have one of his best performances yet – it’s his first home game for the Browns – the pass rush will rise up, and Baltimore will be taken a bit out of its offensive comfort zone.

It’ll be close, both kickers will play a big role, and when it absolutely needs to work, the Brown running game will come through.

Baltimore Ravens vs Cleveland Browns Prediction, Line

CFN Prediction: Cleveland 20, Baltimore 17

Line: Cleveland -2.5, o/u: 38

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Baltimore Ravens vs Cleveland Browns Must See Rating: 3.5

Expert Picks: Bowl Games Dec 20-27

NFL Week 15 Expert Picks Bowl Schedule, Predictions

Ranking all 41 Bowls | Quick Analysis on Every Bowl