Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch, Sunday, December 11

Baltimore Ravens vs Pittsburgh Steelers How To Watch

Date: Sunday, December 11

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, PA

How To Watch: CBS

Record: Baltimore Ravens (8-4), Pittsburgh Steelers (5-7)

Why Baltimore Ravens Will Win

Can the defense and running game pick up the slack with Lamar Jackson out?

The Ravens won ugly against Denver last week thanks to a D that didn’t allow much of anything and an offense that came though when it absolutely had to. Pittsburgh won’t crank up 40 points on the board.

As long as this is kept low scoring, the Ravens will be in their comfort zone relying on third downs on both sides of the ball, clock control, and takeaways.

Pittsburgh is 0-6 when turning the ball over a least once and 5-1 when it doesn’t. However …

Why Pittsburgh Steelers Will Win

It’s the same thing for the Ravens.

Without Jackson the margin for error is next to nothing. Coming up with takeaways hasn’t guaranteed anything for the Steelers. Baltimore isn’t above turning it over a few times – it gave it up twice or more five times this season – and probably won’t be able to get away with mistakes.

Defensively. Pittsburgh has bigger problems with the high-powered passing teams – that’s not Baltimore without Jackson. The defense has been terrific against the run and should be able to handle Baltimore’s midrange attack that relies on the tight ends.

What’s Going To Happen

Don’t expect a whole lot to happen. Both teams will have to take advantage of their opportunities, both defenses will shine, and neither one will run all that effectively.

The Baltimore defense, special teams, and toughness on third downs will be just enough.

Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers Prediction, Line

Baltimore 16, Pittsburgh 13

Line: Pittsburgh -1.5, o/u: 36.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers Must See Rating: 3

