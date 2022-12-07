Army vs Navy prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. Championship Week, Saturday, December 10

Army vs Navy Prediction Game Preview

Army vs Navy How To Watch

Date: Saturday, December 10

Game Time: 3:00 ET

Venue: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA

How To Watch: CBS

Record: Army (5-6), Navy (4-7)

Why Army Will Win

Both teams do the same thing, but Army does it better, at least on offense.

The Air Force version of the ground game is the strongest among the military academies, but Army’s isn’t all that far off as it stepped up over the second half of the season. It might not be quite as dominant as it’s been over the last few years, but it hit 300 yards in four of the last six games and 400 in two of those, winning them all.

It’s Army, it’s not going to wing it around the yard, but it leads the nation in yards per completion – hitting over 22 yards on the few a game it completes – and that might be just enough.

It’s Army-Navy. It’s going to be low scoring and it’s going to be close. That one play through the air against one of the nation’s worst pass defense might be enough.

However …

Why Navy Will Win

Navy can hit the big play, too, and it’s much, much stronger and more consistent against the run.

The Midshipmen haven’t allow 100 yards rushing in any of the last four games, and it’s not like it’s done it against a slew of lightweights stuffing Notre Dame, Cincinnati, and UCF over the last three games.

Army doesn’t just have to run to win, it has to explode. It’s been able to get past 200 yards without a problem – that’s great for anyone else – but it needs to get to 320. It’s 5-1 when it does and 0-5 when it doesn’t.

Navy allowed 200 rushing yards in the 13-10 loss to Air Force, and that’s been about it. Houston ran well, and East Carolina and SMU had a few yards, but that’s been about it against the nation’s fourth-best run defense.

But of course …

What’s Going To Happen

It’s Army-Navy. Every Army-Navy game is close and low scoring, and it almost always defies any logic or analysis – a bad Navy team beat a great Army squad 17-13 last year.

2013 was the last time the game pushed past 38 points, and even then it was a 34-7 Army win. 2005 was the last time the two teams combined for 50.

It’s going to be low scoring, and as always it’s going to be as intense and fun as any game of the season. Navy’s defense will be a bit stronger, the offense will hold the ball a bit longer, and it’ll make it two in a row.

Army vs Navy Prediction, Line

Navy 17, Army 13

Line: Navy -1.5, o/u: 32.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Army vs Navy Must See Rating (out of 5): 4

