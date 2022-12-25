AP Poll Top 25 Projection College Basketball Rankings Prediction Week 8

What will the latest 2022-2023 AP Poll potentially be? It’s our predicted best guess on the early college basketball rankings after Week 8
Note that this is NOT the actual 2022-2023 college basketball AP Poll – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be before it’s released.
AP Poll College Basketball Rankings Prediction Week 8
Number in parentheses is where each team finished in last week’s rankings.
25. Xavier Musketeers (10-3) (NR)
24. West Virginia Mountaineers 10-2 (NR)
23. Virginia Tech Hokies 11-2 (21)
22. Illinois Fighting Illini 8-4 (16)
21. Auburn Tigers 10-2 (23)
– Coaches Final Regular Season Football Rankings
20. Mississippi State Bulldogs 11-1 (15)
19. Duke Blue Devils 10-3 (14)
18. TCU Horned Frogs 10-1 (20)
17. Kentucky Wildcats 8-3 (19)
16. Indiana Hoosiers 10-3 (18)
– Coaches Poll College Basketball Top 25 Prediction
15. Miami Hurricanes 12-1 (22)
14. Wisconsin Badgers 9-2 (17)
13. UCLA Bruins 11-2 (13)
12. Baylor Bears 9-2 (12)
11. Gonzaga Bulldogs 10-3 (11)
– AP Final Regular Season Football Rankings
10. Virginia Cavaliers 8-2 (6)
9. Arkansas Razorbacks 11-1 (10)
8. Alabama Crimson Tide 10-2 (9)
7. Tennessee Volunteers 10-2 (8)
6. Texas Longhorns 10-1 (7)
5. Arizona Wildcats 12-1 (5)
4. Kansas Jayhawks 11-1 (4)
3. Houston Cougars 12-1 (3)
2. UConn Huskies 13-0 (2)
1. Purdue Boilermakers 12-0 (1)
Coaches Poll College Football Rankings
All-Time Coaches Poll Rankings | AP All-Time Rankings