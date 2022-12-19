AP Poll Top 25 Projection College Basketball Rankings Prediction Week 7

What will the latest 2022-2023 AP Poll potentially be? It’s our predicted best guess on the early college basketball rankings after Week 7

Note that this is NOT the actual 2022-2023 college basketball AP Poll – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be before it’s released.

AP Poll College Basketball Rankings Prediction Week 7

Number in parentheses is where each team finished in last week’s rankings.

25. Arizona State Sun Devils 11-1 (NR)

24. Charleston Cougars 11-1 (NR)

23. Auburn Tigers 9-2 (19)

22. Miami Hurricanes 11-1 (25)

21. Virginia Tech Hokies 11-1 (24)

– Coaches Final Regular Season Football Rankings

20. Wisconsin Badgers 9-2 (22)

19. TCU Horned Frogs 9-1 (21)

18. Illinois Fighting Illini 8-3 (18)

17. Indiana Hoosiers 8-3 (14)

16. Kentucky Wildcats 7-3 (13)

– Latest College Basketball Coaches Poll Top 25

15. Mississippi State Bulldogs 11-0 (17)

14. UCLA Bruins 10-2 (16)

13. Gonzaga Bulldogs 9-3 (15)

12. Duke Blue Devils 10-2 (12)

11. Baylor Bears 8-2 (11)

– AP Final Regular Season Football Rankings

10. Arkansas Razorbacks 10-1 (10)

9. Tennessee Volunteers 9-2 (6)

8. Alabama Crimson Tide 9-2 (4)

7. Texas Longhorns 9-1 (7)

6. Arizona Wildcats 10-1 (9)

5. Kansas Jayhawks 10-1 (8)

4. Virginia Cavaliers 8-1 (2)

3. Houston Cougars 11-1 (5)

2. UConn Huskies 12-0 (3)

1. Purdue Boilermakers 11-0 (1)

Coaches Poll College Football Rankings

All-Time Coaches Poll Rankings | AP All-Time Rankings