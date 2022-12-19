AP Poll Top 25 Projection College Basketball Rankings Prediction Week 7

What will the latest 2022-2023 AP Poll potentially be? It’s our predicted best guess on the early college basketball rankings after Week 7
Note that this is NOT the actual 2022-2023 college basketball AP Poll – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be before it’s released.
AP Poll College Basketball Rankings Prediction Week 7
Number in parentheses is where each team finished in last week’s rankings.
25. Arizona State Sun Devils 11-1 (NR)
24. Charleston Cougars 11-1 (NR)
23. Auburn Tigers 9-2 (19)
22. Miami Hurricanes 11-1 (25)
21. Virginia Tech Hokies 11-1 (24)
20. Wisconsin Badgers 9-2 (22)
19. TCU Horned Frogs 9-1 (21)
18. Illinois Fighting Illini 8-3 (18)
17. Indiana Hoosiers 8-3 (14)
16. Kentucky Wildcats 7-3 (13)
15. Mississippi State Bulldogs 11-0 (17)
14. UCLA Bruins 10-2 (16)
13. Gonzaga Bulldogs 9-3 (15)
12. Duke Blue Devils 10-2 (12)
11. Baylor Bears 8-2 (11)
10. Arkansas Razorbacks 10-1 (10)
9. Tennessee Volunteers 9-2 (6)
8. Alabama Crimson Tide 9-2 (4)
7. Texas Longhorns 9-1 (7)
6. Arizona Wildcats 10-1 (9)
5. Kansas Jayhawks 10-1 (8)
4. Virginia Cavaliers 8-1 (2)
3. Houston Cougars 11-1 (5)
2. UConn Huskies 12-0 (3)
1. Purdue Boilermakers 11-0 (1)
