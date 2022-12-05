AP Poll Top 25 Projection College Basketball Rankings Prediction Week 5

What will the latest 2022-2023 AP Poll potentially be? It’s our predicted best guess on the early college basketball rankings after Week 5
Note that this is NOT the actual 2022-2023 college basketball AP Poll – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be before it’s released.
AP Poll College Basketball Rankings Prediction Week 5
Number in parentheses is where each team finished in last week’s rankings.
25. Charleston Cougars 8-1 (NR)
24. TCU Horned Frogs 6-1 (NR)
23. Ohio State Buckeyes 6-2 (25)
22. Creighton Bluejays 6-3 (7)
21. Gonzaga Bulldogs 5-3 (14)
20. San Diego State Aztecs 6-2 (24)
19. Iowa State Cyclones 7-1 (23)
18. Illinois Fighting Illini 6-1 (16)
17. UCLA Bruins 7-2 (21)
16. Kentucky Wildcats 6-2 (19)
15. Indiana Hoosiers 7-1 (10)
14. Baylor Bears 6-2 (6)
13. Auburn Tigers 8-0 (15)
12. Maryland Terrapins 8-0 (22)
11. Alabama Crimson Tide 7-1 (12)
10. Duke Blue Devils 8-2 (17)
9. Tennessee Volunteers 7-1 (13)
8. Arkansas Razorbacks 7-1 (11)
7. Kansas Jayhawks 8-1 (9)
6. Arizona Wildcats 7-1 (4)
5. UConn Huskies 8-0 (8)
4. Purdue Boilermakers 9-0 (5)
3. Virginia Cavaliers 7-0 (3)
2. Texas Longhorns 6-0 (2)
1. Houston Cougars 9-0 (1)
