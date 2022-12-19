AP Poll Top 25 College Basketball Rankings Week 7

Where do all the top teams rank in the Week 7 AP Top 25 college basketball poll? Which teams just missed out, but received votes?

AP Poll College Basketball Rankings Week 7

Others Receiving Votes: Maryland 78, West Virginia 74, Xavier 71, Charleston 68, New Mexico 64, Memphis 59, North Carolina 36, Ohio State 33, Iowa State 26, Iowa 21, San Diego State 16, Utah State 10, Texas Tech 10, Michigan State 7, USC 7, Kansas State 5, Saint Mary’s 1

Number in parentheses is where each team finished in last week’s rankings.

25. Arizona State Sun Devils 11-1 98 (NR)

24. Marquette Golde Eagles 9-3 116 (NR)

23. Auburn Tigers 9-2 118 (19)

22. Miami Hurricanes 11-1 208 (25)

21. Virginia Tech Hokies 11-1 297 (24)

20. TCU Horned Frogs 9-1 358 (21)

19. Kentucky Wildcats 7-3 370 (13)

18. Indiana Hoosiers 8-3 408 (14)

17. Wisconsin Badgers 9-2 432 (22)

16. Illinois Fighting Illini 8-3 528 (18)

15. Mississippi State Bulldogs 11-0 623 (17)

14. Duke Blue Devils 10-2 819 (12)

13. UCLA Bruins 10-2 871 (16)

12. Baylor Bears 8-2 873 (11)

11. Gonzaga Bulldogs 9-3 895 (15)

10. Arkansas Razorbacks 10-1 1004 (10)

9. Alabama Crimson Tide 9-2 1021 (4)

8. Tennessee Volunteers 9-2 1024 (6)

7. Texas Longhorns 9-1 1064 (7)

6. Virginia Cavaliers 8-1 1195 (2)

5. Arizona Wildcats 10-1 1269 (9)

4. Kansas Jayhawks 10-1 1290 (8)

3. Houston Cougars 11-1 1374 (5)

2. UConn Huskies 12-0 1482 21 1st (3)

1. Purdue Boilermakers 11-0 1502 40 1st (1)

