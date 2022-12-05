AP Poll Top 25 College Basketball Rankings Week 5

Where do all the top teams rank in the Week 5 AP Top 25 college basketball poll? Which teams just missed out, but received votes?

AP Poll College Basketball Rankings Week 5

Others Receiving Votes: Iowa 70, Charleston 54, Miami 29, Virginia Tech 27, Arizona State 20, Utah 16, Wisconsin 16, UNLV 14, Texas Tech 10, West Virginia 8, Marquette 7, Xavier 6, New Mexico 3, Memphis 3, Michigan State 3, Missouri 2, North Carolina 1, Kansas State 1

Number in parentheses is where each team finished in last week’s rankings.

25. Ohio State Buckeyes 6-2 81 (25)

24. TCU Horned Frogs 6-1 113 (NR)

23. Mississippi State Bulldogs 8-0 187 (NR)

22. San Diego State Aztecs 6-2 265 (24)

21. Creighton Bluejays 6-3 346 (7)

20. Iowa State Cyclones 7-1 376 (23)

19. UCLA Bruins 7-2 479 (21)

18. Gonzaga Bulldogs 5-3 517 (14)

17. Illinois Fighting Illini 6-1 554 (16)

16. Kentucky Wildcats 6-2 596 (19)

15. Duke Blue Devils 8-2 745 (17)

14. Indiana Hoosiers 7-1 759 (10)

13. Maryland Terrapins 8-0 811 (22)

12. Baylor Bears 6-2 841 (6)

11. Auburn Tigers 8-0 853 (15)

10. Arizona Wildcats 7-1 1013 (4)

9. Arkansas Razorbacks 7-1 1021 (11)

8. Alabama Crimson Tide 7-1 1029 (12)

7. Tennessee Volunteers 7-1 1046 (13)

6. Kansas Jayhawks 8-1 1131 (9)

5. UConn Huskies 8-0 1295 (8)

4. Purdue Boilermakers 9-0 1411 8 1st (5)

3. Virginia Cavaliers 7-0 1416 3 1st (3)

2. Texas Longhorns 6-0 1473 14 1st (2)

1. Houston Cougars 8-0 1507 37 1st (1)

