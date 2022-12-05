5 Best NFL Predictions Against The Spread Week 14

5 best predictions for this week’s NFL slate. What appear to be the best bets and picks for the Week 14 games?

5 Best College Football Predictions Against the Spread NFL Week 14

Expert Picks

Bowls Dec 16-19: College Week 14: NFL

– Week 14 NFL Schedule, Predictions

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Because I didn’t screw up the world enough with my best college picks against the spread – I was actually hovering over 60% until a late crash brought me down to 55% – here we go with the best-looking NFL picks against the spread.

A slew of the tried-and-true college theories – always go under on a point total over 70, late-season double-digit home dogs – don’t apply here, but don’t worry, There are some NFL versions that are just as wacky.

The 5 Best Bowl Picks, Part 1, coming early next week. First we start with the NFL by going completely off the deep end.

Click on each game for the game preview

LINE Dallas -17.5

ATS PICK Houston

Yes, I absolutely buy into the idea of You’re Never Wrong Taking An NFL Underdog theory. But Indianapolis-Dallas happens.

The Colts +11 was the call – just because. That wasn’t Alabama vs Austin Peay. Those were grown men who get paid a lot of money – yes, even more than Alabama – and they usually find ways to keep games from going totally off the rails.

Dallas 54, Indianapolis 19.

However, that took a bizarre 33-point Cowboy fourth quarter to get there. That’s not to say the explosion couldn’t happen against a Houston team that’s dead last in the NFL against the run and now has to deal with Zeke and Tony.

But the crazy part is that the 1-10-1 Texans aren’t getting rocked. They don’t have the talent, and they can’t seem to score, but the biggest loss among the ten was by 18 against Las Vegas. That was because Josh Jacobs decided to single-handedly win everyone’s fantasy week in the fourth quarter with two scores, and then a late pick six sealed the 21-point run to crank up the difference.

Whatever. Dallas has won four of its last six games by 18 or more, it’s playing lights out, Houston can’t do anything right, and …

You’re up 17.5-0 walking into AT&T Stadium on Sunday afternoon at noon local time. If it doesn’t work and the Texans get destroyed, it’s not your fault.

You did things the right way. Lose, and you tip your cap and move on. It’s still the NFL and 17.5 is a ton no matter what.

NEXT: NFL Pick Against the Spread No. 4: New York Jets at Buffalo