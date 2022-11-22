Wyoming vs Fresno State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 13, Friday, November 25

Wyoming vs Fresno State How To Watch

Date: Friday, November 25

Game Time: 10:00 ET

Venue: Bulldog Stadium, Fresno, CA

How To Watch: FS1

Record: Wyoming (7-4), Fresno State (7-4)

Why Wyoming Will Win

Fresno State is set.

It’s already going to the Mountain West Championship no matter what to face Boise State – its head might be focused on bigger and better things.

Wyoming’s rushing attack should be able to rumble. It averaged over eight yards per carry in two of the last three games – including in the 20-17 loss to Boise State last week – averaging well over five yards per pop.

Fresno State’s defense has been fine, but it’s been getting hit up front over the last month and hasn’t faced anyone who can rip off yards in chunks like the Cowboys can.

Why Fresno State Will Win

Here comes the Fresno State passing attack.

Jake Haener came back and good things happened with well over 1,100 yards in the last four games and 12 touchdowns. The Wyoming secondary hasn’t been awful, but it hasn’t faced too many teams that throw. Even so, it’s allowing over 200 yards in each of the last three games.

Fresno State should dominate on third downs on both side of the ball, it won’t have problems with turnovers or penalties to give the Cowboys too many breaks, and …

What’s Going To Happen

It’s the home finale. No, this game doesn’t matter in the big picture, and keeping everyone healthy will be the priority, but the Bulldogs will come out winging it around to overcome a plucky day from the Cowboy ground game.

Wyoming will keep this from getting out of hand, but the passing game will get Fresno State out of trouble when it needs to.

Wyoming vs Fresno State Prediction, Line

Fresno State 30, Wyoming 17

Line: Fresno State -14.5, o/u: 50.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Wyoming vs Fresno State Must See Rating (out of 5): 2.5

