WKU vs Charlotte prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 10, Saturday, November 5

WKU vs Charlotte How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 5

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Jerry Richardson Stadium, Charlotte, NC

How To Watch: CBS Sports Network

Record: WKU (5-4), Charlotte (2-7)

WKU vs Charlotte Game Preview

Why WKU Will Win

Are we really supposed to believe this is Charlotte now?

Can the team that still has the worst defense in America after the 56-23 win over Rice hold up against the WKU passing game?

Probably not.

Even in the win last week it allowed 218 yards and three scores through the air. WKU might have that in the first half.

The 11th-best passing attack in America hasn’t always bombed away – and the Hilltoppers are sometimes better when they don’t – but there shouldn’t be any problems. Charlotte doesn’t have any pass rush to be a bother, but …

Why Charlotte Will Win

The 49er offense works.

The defense might be a problem, but the D came up with one of its best performances of the season against Rice, and the O rolled for over 500 yards and might be able to do it again.

Chris Reynolds threw five touchdown passes, and he should be able to bomb away on a defense that gave up over 200 passing yards in six of the eight games. The Hilltoppers are 0-4 when allowing more than 270 yards through the air, and the 49ers average 272 yards per game.

What’s Going To Happen

This should be a whole lot of fun.

WKU will throw for 350, Charlotte will get its own offense moving, and it’ll go to the road team thanks to three takeaways.

The 49ers didn’t turn the ball over against Rice and good things happen. Before that they gave it up three times or more in the previous four games.

The Hilltoppers have generated 18 turnovers in the last five games.

WKU vs Charlotte Prediction, Line

WKU 45, Charlotte 27

Line: WKU -16.5, o/u: 72.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

WKU vs Charlotte Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

