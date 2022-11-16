Western Michigan vs Central Michigan prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 12, Wednesday, November 16

Western Michigan vs Central Michigan Prediction, Game Preview

CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference

Bowl Projections | Expert Picks Week 12

Week 12 Schedule, Predictions | Bowl Bubble

Path to the Playoff: 9 teams still in the race

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Western Michigan vs Central Michigan How To Watch

Date: Wednesday, November 16

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Venue: Kelly/Shorts Stadium, Mount Pleasant, MI

How To Watch: ESPNU

Record: Western Michigan (3-7), Central Michigan (4-6)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

Why Western Michigan Will Win

So what’s going right?

It’s been a lost season with a losing record ensured, but the defense hasn’t been bad – it’s fantastic on third downs – it’s able to keep the team in games, and it’s not getting blown out lately.

The offense might have fallen off the map, but the defense took the ball away three times against both Bowling Green and Northern Illinois and 14 times over the last six games.

Central Michigan has had a monster turnover issue before keeping the mistakes to just the one in last week’s win over Buffalo.

– Bowl Projections

Why Central Michigan Will Win

Yeah, the Western Michigan offense – it hasn’t stopped, but it can’t stop making massive mistakes in key moments.

It’s not just the steadiness of the turnovers – the six against Ohio were an anomaly – but it’s that they offset the positives from the big plays on the other side.

The ground game isn’t working, and it needs to be merely okay. The Broncos are 3-0 when averaging four yards per carry and 0-7 when it doesn’t.

Central Michigan allows 3.5 yards per carry and only gave up more than four yards per carry four times.

The defensive front should be disruptive against the struggling Western Michigan offensive line, but …

– Schedules, Predictions College | NFL

What’s Going To Happen

The turnover margin.

Central Michigan is playing far better than Western Michigan, but the turnovers have been a killer. There will be a few lost fumbles – that’s what Central Michigan does – but the offense works far better than Western Michigan’s.

It’s the final home game of the year for the Chippewas with a chance to keep bowl hopes alive with Eastern Michigan up next week. The O will take over to overcome the big mistakes.

– Expert Picks College Week 12 | NFL Week 11

Western Michigan vs Central Michigan Prediction, Line

Central Michigan 34, Western Michigan 23

Line: Central Michigan -10.5, o/u: 49.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Western Michigan vs Central Michigan Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

– All the game previews & predictions

– Bowl Projections | Rankings

– Schedules, Scores For All 131 Teams