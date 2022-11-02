Western Michigan vs Bowling Green prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 10, Wednesday, November 2

Western Michigan vs Bowling Green How To Watch

Date: Wednesday, November 2

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Doyt L Perry Stadium, Bowling Green, OH

How To Watch: ESPN2

Record: Western Michigan (3-5), Bowling Green (4-4)

Western Michigan vs Bowling Green Game Preview

Why Western Michigan Will Win

Is this really when the season turns for the Broncos?

They’ve had a rough year without a lot of luck – and they haven’t made their own breaks – but when they don’t turn the ball over and the defense holds up, good things happen.

The defense and pass rush should be enough to keep this close. Bowling Green might have a nice passing game, but the offensive front gives up a ton of plays in the backfield. As long as the Broncos can keep the score low and do well on third downs, the Falcons will sputter.

However …

Why Bowling Green Will Win

The Western Michigan offense isn’t working.

It’s having a nightmare of a time can’t consistently hit with the passing game – it’s only been able to get over 60% once – and there isn’t enough of a ground game to make up for it.

Bowling Green’s defense might not be anything special, but it’s been amazing at getting to the quarterback, the run D has been stunningly solid, and it’s not going to have to do anything heroic.

As long as the defense is okay, Matt McDonald and the passing game should be good enough to take control.

But …

What’s Going To Happen

Who’s going to screw this up?

Lately, Bowling Green hasn’t seen a penalty it didn’t like to commit with 35 in the last four games and seven turnovers. Western Michigan also has a penalty issue and is prone to turnovers.

Home field doesn’t always mean much in MACtion, but the Falcons will get by in this on defense.

Western Michigan vs Bowling Green Prediction, Line

Bowling Green 26, Western Michigan 21

Line: Bowling Green -4.5, o/u: 47.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Western Michigan vs Bowling Green Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

