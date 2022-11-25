West Virginia vs Oklahoma State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 13, Saturday, November 26

West Virginia vs Oklahoma State Prediction Game Preview

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

West Virginia vs Oklahoma State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 26

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Boone Pickens Stadium, Stillwater, OK

How To Watch: ESPN2

Record: West Virginia (4-7), Oklahoma State (7-4)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

Why West Virginia Will Win

The Oklahoma State offense has gone weird.

It was great over the first half of the season with lots of yards and without a ton of mistakes. The team was 6-1, everything was in place to be in the Big 12 Championship mix, and then it all went wrong.

Over the last month the Cowboys have gone 1-3, the offense hasn’t scored more than 20 points after not scoring fewer than 34 in the first six games, and the turnovers kicked in with 13 in four weeks.

West Virginia’s defense hasn’t been anything special, but the offense has a decent balance, there’s no problem controlling the clock, and great things happen when the running game works.

The team is 4-0 when it runs for 200 yards or more …

– Bowl Projections | Bowl Bubble: Who’s Bowl Eligible?

Why Oklahoma State Will Win

And West Virginia is 0-7 when it doesn’t get to 200 yards. Oklahoma State allowed over 200 rushing yards just three times, and it’s 6-0 when it allows fewer than 150.

But now it’s time for the Cowboy offense to get going.

Again, the yards are there, but the points aren’t. The West Virginia defense allowed 31 points or more in six of the last seven games, and most importantly for OSU, the takeaways aren’t there with just three in the last five games.

To keep harping on this, giveaways are the massive problem. Oklahoma State can’t stop screwing up – it’s 0-3 when giving it up more than twice, but all three were on the road.

This is at home, the offense will come up with over 400 yards, and …

– Week 13 College Football Schedule, Game Previews

What’s Going To Happen

Oklahoma State will get an uneven – but fun – win.

The offense might still have problems closing out drives, and the attack will stall a bit too much, but there won’t be the mistakes of the last several weeks to screw everything up.

West Virginia will keep up the pace with a good day from the passing game, but the defense won’t be able to hold on.

The Cowboys will close out the regular season 7-0 at home.

– Expert Picks College Week 12 | NFL Week 11

West Virginia vs Oklahoma State Prediction, Line

Oklahoma State 38, West Virginia 27

Line: Oklahoma State -8.5, o/u: 62.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

West Virginia vs Oklahoma State Must See Rating (out of 5): 3

CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference

Path to the Playoff: 7 teams still in the race

– Bowl Projections | Rankings