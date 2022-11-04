West Virginia vs Iowa State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 10, Saturday, November 5

West Virginia vs Iowa State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 5

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Jack Trice Stadium, Ames, IA

How To Watch: Big 12 Network/ESPN+

Record: West Virginia (3-5), Iowa State (3-5)

West Virginia vs Iowa State Game Preview

Why West Virginia Will Win

The Iowa State defense might be amazing, but the offense isn’t going to do anything on the ground – it hasn’t hit 100 yards in any of the last five games.

Can West Virginia hold up against Hunter Dekkers and the passing attack? It was able to win against Baylor even when it got rocked for over 400 yards, but that’s not really the concern.

The issue is against teams that run well – 2-1 against teams that don’t run for 100 yards against this D and 1-4 when allowing more – and again, that’s not Iowa State.

West Virginia will always throw well, it has enough offense to get out to a good start, and cranking up a few scoring drives early should be enough. Iowa State doesn’t have the explosion to keep up, but …

Why Iowa State Will Win

West Virginia doesn’t win when it doesn’t run.

JT Daniels has been excellent, and again, the passing game is solid, and the defense is disruptive and enough to come up with a slew of plays behind the line. No, Iowa State’s won’t run well, and the offense won’t do enough, but that’s okay.

The No. 1 defense in the Big 12 should be able to take over.

No one’s running all that well on the Cyclone defensive front that’s second in the Big 12 in run D. No one has been able to get to 200 yards, and only Oklahoma and Texas have pushed well past 130.

West Virginia is 3-0 when it runs for 200 yards or more and and 0-5 when it doesn’t.

What’s Going To Happen

West Virginia isn’t going to run for 200 yards.

Iowa State might not be anything special offensively, and it’s going to be like pulling teeth at times to get the attack moving, but the defense will rise up and keep the Mountaineers from finding any sort of a steady groove.

The Cyclones will win enough on third downs to stay in control of the game throughout.

West Virginia vs Iowa State Prediction, Line

Iowa State 23, West Virginia 20

Line: Iowa State -7.5, o/u: 50.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

West Virginia vs Iowa State Must See Rating (out of 5): 3

