Washington vs Washington State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 13, Saturday, November 26

Washington vs Washington State Prediction Game Preview

Washington vs Washington State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 26

Game Time: 10:30 pm ET

Venue: Martin Stadium, Pullman, WA

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: Washington (9-2), Washington State (7-4)

Why Washington Will Win

The offense continues to be dominant.

It’s No. 1 in the nation in passing, No. 1 in third down conversions, and it’s all starting from an offensive line that’s giving Michael Penix Jr. time to operate.

It’s the design of the offense to get the ball out of his hands in a hurry, but the offensive line is also getting the job done. Washington State has a pass rush and can get behind the line, but it’s going to struggle to do enough to be a bother. Even when it does get to the quarterback the secondary gives up yards.

The Cougars might have won last week, but Arizona’s Jayden de Laure threw for 357 yards, and Penix should push for at least that many.

Washington is 6-0 when throwing for over 350 yards, but …

Why Washington State Will Win

The Washington State defense has been terrific.

Ie might give up yards and do a lot of bending, but it holds up well. It’s strong against the run – that’s not going to be too much of a concern in this – and while it won’t come up with a ton of sacks or tackles for loss in this, it’ll bring enough pressure to hustle things up a bit.

Offensively, it goes against type, but Wazzu is at its best when it’s running. It’s 6-1 when it runs for over 55 yards and 1-3 when it doesn’t, and that shouldn’t be a problem against the Washington defense – only Michigan State was held to under 60.

No, it’s not like the running game has to rumble for a gajillion yards, but as long as it’s effective enough to add a little balance to the short range passing game, it’ll keep the chains moving against a defense that’s awful at coming up with third down stops.

What’s Going To Happen

Can Washington hold up against the Washington State defense needs to keep the score low?

The Cougars might be known for their passing offense, but they’re not quite built to keep up in a back-and-forth firefight with the Husky offense.

And that’s the problem. Wazzu is 7-0 when holding teams to under 21 points and 0-4 when allowing 21 or more.

Washington has yet to score fewer than 24. Penix will be too good at keeping the chains moving in the second half.

Washington vs Washington State Prediction, Line

Washington 27, Washington State 24

Line: Washington -1.5, o/u: 60.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Washington vs Washington State Must See Rating (out of 5): 4

