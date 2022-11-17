Washington State vs Arizona prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 12, Saturday, November 19

Washington State vs Arizona Prediction, Game Preview

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Washington State vs Arizona How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 19

Game Time: 2:00 ET

Venue: Arizona Stadium, Tucson, AZ

How To Watch: Pac-12 Network

Record: Washington State (6-4), Arizona (4-6)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

Why Washington State Will Win

The Cougars got the two wins they needed to get bowling.

It was a good season with a few nice early wins, a power outage was a problem on a three-game losing streak, and then everything perked back up against Stanford and Arizona State to get there.

This isn’t the most consistent team, but it’s finding ways to beat the mediocre teams with a great presence in the backfield thanks to one of the league’s best pass rushes. That and the run defense are the keys to a program that’s used to winning with a high-powered passing game.

The Cougars are 5-0 when they allow fewer than 75 rushing yards and 6-1 when giving up fewer than 175. Arizona is 1-5 when it doesn’t get to 160 rushing yards, but …

– Bowl Projections

Why Arizona Will Win

That one win was last week against UCLA.

The Wildcats came up with one of their biggest wins in years in a stunning 29-23 performance over UCLA. The ground game was good enough, and former Washington State QB Jayden de Laura came up with a legendary day hitting just about everything for over 300 yards.

The defense might be a problem, but it came through when it absolutely had to against the Bruins. The offense is averaging 462 yards per game and keeps the pressure on game after game.

It’s all about the takeaways. The Cats are all but dead when they give it up multilevel times – 0-4 when turning it over three or more times – and …

– Schedules, Predictions College | NFL

What’s Going To Happen

The Wazzu defense has only come up with multiple takeaways once in the last six games.

It’s been an up-and-down season for Arizona – it was able to beat UCLA but failed in a game it should’ve had in a mistake-filled loss at Cal – but it’s bowl eligible if it wins this and takes down Arizona State next week.

The first part of the equation will happen in an interesting afternoon game with the Wildcat offense pushing through in the fourth quarter with a late scoring drive to finally break through.

– Expert Picks College Week 12 | NFL Week 11

Washington State vs Arizona Prediction, Line

Arizona 27, Washington State 24

Line: Washington State -3.5, o/u: 62.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Washington State vs Arizona Must See Rating (out of 5): 3

CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference

Bowl Projections | Expert Picks Week 12

Week 12 Schedule, Predictions | Bowl Bubble

Path to the Playoff: 9 teams still in the race

CFP Top 25: Week 3 | CFP rankings reaction

– Bowl Projections | Rankings

– Schedules, Scores For All 131 Teams