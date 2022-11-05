Wake Forest vs NC State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 10, Saturday, November 5

Wake Forest vs NC State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 5

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Venue: Carter-Finley Stadium, Raleigh, NC

How To Watch: ACC Network

Record: Wake Forest (6-2), NC State (6-2)

Wake Forest vs NC State Game Preview

Why Wake Forest Will Win

The Demon Deacon offense won’t turn it over eight times this week.

The passing game threw for over 300 yards against Louisville, the defense was okay, and it all melted down with eight giveaways in the strange 48-21 loss.

The Cardinals were also helped by a great day from the running game, but that was a bit of an anomaly. NC State isn’t running well, it needs to get the passing attack going fast, and it wouldn’t be bad if the defense could take the ball away a bit.

NC State is 1-2 when it doesn’t hit 100 rushing yards, but …

Why NC State Will Win

Wake Forest will give up more than 100 yards on the ground, but NC State will have to win this defensively.

The Wolfpack offense has been okay with freshman MJ Morris rising up against Virginia Tech, but the passing game has to keep up with Sam Hartman and a Wake Forest attack that will try to erase last week in a hurry.

NC State’s defense leads the ACC in third down stops, it’s No. 1 in scoring defense, and the pass defense is doing a great ob of holding down the good passers on the slate.

As good as Wake Forest’s offense is, it probably won’t go off.

What’s Going To Happen

Wake Forest will want to make this a bit of a firefight, and NC State has to keep the score low and slow. The Wolfpack defense will be great, but Sam Hartman and the Demon Deacon offense will come up with a few key scores in the second half to survive.

There will be two Wake Forest turnovers. There won’t be eight.

Wake Forest vs NC State Prediction, Line

Wake Forest 27, NC State 20

Line: Wake Forest -4.5, o/u: 54.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Wake Forest vs NC State Must See Rating (out of 5): 3.5

