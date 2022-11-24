Wake Forest vs Duke prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 13, Saturday, November 26

Wake Forest vs Duke How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 26

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Wallace Wade Stadium, Durham, NC

How To Watch: ACC Network

Record: Wake Forest (7-4), Duke (7-4)

Why Wake Forest Will Win

The Blue Devil pass defense is about to have a bad day.

It’s been okay for the most part all year, but it allows 255 yards per game and doesn’t generate enough third down stops. Now it has to deal with the steady Wake Forest air show.

There might have been issues over the last month with three straight losses before finally getting back on track with a win over Syracuse, but even when things weren’t going right Sam Hartman and the passing attack rolled for over 300 yards.

Duke is used to giving up big yards through the air, but it’s the completion percentage that should be a problem. Duke is 0-3 against teams that hit 65% or more of their passes. Hartman should be able to do that, which is why …

Why Duke Will Win

Duke has to come up with multiple takeaways.

It’s been able to do it in four of the last five games, and that’s usually the antidote for the Demon Deacon attack. Wake Forest doesn’t normally have giveaway issues, but the eight against Louisville and three against NC State were a killer.

Duke is one of the best teams in the country in turnover margin. It’s not going to be able to hang yard-for-yard, but as long as it comes up with a few big plays here and there the offense should be able to crank up its own offense and keep up.

What’s Going To Happen

It’s not like Wallace Wade is Death Valley or anything, but Duke has been fantastic at home and struggled on the road. However, it hasn’t beaten anyone anywhere who’s going bowling – this would be the team’s best win of the season by far.

The Demon Deacon offense will be a bit steadier and more explosive. It’ll be dominant on third downs to go along with the big downfield shots.

Wake Forest vs Duke Prediction, Line

Wake Forest 37, Duke 30

Line: Wake Forest -3.5, o/u: 66.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Wake Forest vs Duke Must See Rating (out of 5): 3

