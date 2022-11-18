Virginia Tech at Liberty prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 12, Saturday, November 19

Virginia Tech at Liberty Prediction, Game Preview

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Virginia Tech vs Liberty How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 19

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Williams Stadium, Lynchburg, VA

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: Virginia Tech (2-8), Liberty (8-2)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

Why Virginia Tech Will Win

It’s not like the Hokies are getting wiped out.

They’re losing – seven in a row after starting the season 2-1 – but they were in most of the games with four of the losses by six points or fewer.

They’re failing to come up with the big plays at the right times to push through, but the defensive front hasn’t been bad against the run and the offense is getting its chances.

The Hokies haven’t allowed more than 28 points in over a month, and now they need a few breaks. That’s a problem because …

– Bowl Projections

Why Liberty Will Win

The Hokies don’t create their own breaks.

They’ve managed just seven takeaways on the year with a mere four over the last eight games. The offense isn’t good at going on long drives, third down conversions are a struggle, and the team isn’t able to control the time of possession battle to settle everything down.

Liberty turns it over a lot, but it takes it away a ton, too – it cleans up its messes. It’s got the defensive front to be disruptive and force mistakes, the pass rush should dominate the Hokies offensive front, and the secondary should have a decent day.

Virginia Tech is 0-8 when it fails to complete 64% of its passes. Only UConn and UAB were able to hit that mark against the Liberty defense.

– Schedules, Predictions College | NFL

What’s Going To Happen

Virginia Tech will struggle to consistently score, but it’ll hang around in this just enough to make it interesting into the fourth quarter.

Liberty’s defense will clamp down in the fourth quarter, the running game will take over when it has to, and the loss to UConn last week will be put in the rearview mirror.

– Expert Picks College Week 12 | NFL Week 11

Virginia Tech at Liberty Prediction, Line

Liberty 24, Virginia Tech 16

Line: Liberty -9.5, o/u: 46.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Virginia Tech at Liberty Must See Rating (out of 5): 2.5

CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference

Bowl Projections | Expert Picks Week 12

Week 12 Schedule, Predictions | Bowl Bubble

Path to the Playoff: 9 teams still in the race

CFP Top 25: Week 3 | CFP rankings reaction

– Bowl Projections | Rankings

– Schedules, Scores For All 131 Teams