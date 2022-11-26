UTEP vs UTSA prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 13, Saturday, November 26

UTEP vs UTSA Prediction Game Preview

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

UTEP vs UTSA How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 26

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Alamodome, San Antonio, TX

How To Watch: Stadium

Record: UTEP (5-6), UTSA (9-2)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

– Week 13 College Football Schedule, Game Previews

UTEP vs UTSA What’s Going To Happen

UTSA is off to the Conference USA Championship, and UTSA is trying to keep its season going. The Miners have to win this for a bowl game, but it’s going to be a rough ride.

They’re great when they get the ground game going – they’re 4-0 when running for 199 yards or more and 1-6 when they don’t – but they’re not going to get it going against the UTSA D.

The Roadrunners will have a few shaky moments against the UTEP ground attack, but they’ll make up for it with a quick scoring drive when needed. The UTEP defense won’t be able to handle the accurate and consistent UTSA passing attack

UTEP has to hit 30 points to have a shot, and it’s not going to happen.

– Expert Picks College Week 13 | NFL Week 12

UTEP vs UTSA Prediction, Line

UTSA 41, UTEP 24

Line: UTSA -17.5, o/u: 56.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

UTEP vs UTSA Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference

Path to the Playoff: 7 teams still in the race

– Bowl Projections | Rankings