UTEP vs UTSA prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 13, Saturday, November 26
UTEP vs UTSA How To Watch
Date: Saturday, November 26
Game Time: 3:30 ET
Venue: Alamodome, San Antonio, TX
How To Watch: Stadium
Record: UTEP (5-6), UTSA (9-2)
UTEP vs UTSA What’s Going To Happen
UTSA is off to the Conference USA Championship, and UTSA is trying to keep its season going. The Miners have to win this for a bowl game, but it’s going to be a rough ride.
They’re great when they get the ground game going – they’re 4-0 when running for 199 yards or more and 1-6 when they don’t – but they’re not going to get it going against the UTSA D.
The Roadrunners will have a few shaky moments against the UTEP ground attack, but they’ll make up for it with a quick scoring drive when needed. The UTEP defense won’t be able to handle the accurate and consistent UTSA passing attack
UTEP has to hit 30 points to have a shot, and it’s not going to happen.
UTEP vs UTSA Prediction, Line
UTSA 41, UTEP 24
Line: UTSA -17.5, o/u: 56.5
ATS Confidence out of 5: 3
UTEP vs UTSA Must See Rating (out of 5): 2
