UTEP vs Rice prediction, game preview. Week 10, Thursday, November 3

UTEP vs Rice How To Watch

Date: Thursday, November 3

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Rice Stadium, Houston, TX

How To Watch: CBS Sports Network

Record: UTEP (4-5), Rice (4-4)

UTEP vs Rice Game Preview

Why UTEP Will Win

UTEP does a great job of making teams play its game.

The offense has enough occasional firepower to hit the deep shots, but it would much to prefer to grind away behind a decent offensive line that controls the tempo and the clock.

It’s not a hard formula – the Miners have to 1) run well and 2) limit the mistakes. There’s almost no margin for error here. They lost to Louisiana Tech by turning it over four times, and they gave away the 27-10 game to New Mexico by giving it away seven times.

UTEP is 3-0 when it runs for close to 200 yards or more, and it won those three games with just two turnovers. Rice is 0-4 when allowing 178 rushing yards or more, but …

Why Rice Will Win

UTEP is in trouble if Rice gets the passing game going.

The Miners survived a big day from the Charlotte air show thanks to three takeaways, but they’re just 1-4 when giving up over 170 passing yards. Rice has thrown for almost 200 in every game but the loss to USC to kick things off and in a strange win over UAB.

Rice will have to deal with a decent UTEP pass rush, but it shouldn’t be enough to be a bother.

What’s Going To Happen

Being at home will matter to the Owls.

UTEP was able to pull off its lone road win against Charlotte and its nation-worst defense. Other than that, the team lost its other three games away from the Sun Bowl partly because there were too many mistakes.

Yeah, Rice just got bombed by Charlotte in one of the strangest deep cuts outcomes of the season – the Owls lost 56-23 thanks to a defense that didn’t show up.

The Rice run D will step its game up this week.

UTEP vs Rice Prediction, Line

Rice 26, UTEP 20

Line: Rice -3.5, o/u: 48.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

UTEP vs Rice Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

