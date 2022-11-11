Utah vs Stanford prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 11, Saturday, November 12

Utah vs Stanford How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 12

Game Time: 10:00 ET

Venue: Rice-Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City, UT

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: Utah (7-2), Stanford (3-6)

Utah vs Stanford Game Preview

Why Stanford Will Win

Which Stanford will show up?

Will it be the version that threw well and held firm in the road win over Notre Dame, or will it be the one that didn’t let the defense get off the bus in the 52-14 loss at home to Washington State?

For all of the problems and issues, Stanford’s defense is still the best in the Pac-12 at stopping teams on third downs, the pass defense has held its own and is No. 1 in the conference, and …

Why Utah Will Win

Utah is the wrong team for Stanford to deal with right now.

Turnover margin is a massive issue for the Cardinal – -12 on the year – and Utah has taken the ball away multiple times in six of the last eight games. The bigger problem is a non-existent run defense that got ripped apart for 630 yards and eight scores against UCLA and Washington State over the last two games.

Utah continues to be a powerhouse on the ground. It ran for over 300 yards and five scores in the win over Arizona last week and should pound away at will on a Stanford defensive front that isn’t disruptive enough.

What’s Going To Happen

Stanford has to keep this low scoring. Its two wins over FBS teams were by a total of three points – 16-14 over Notre Dame and 15-14 over Arizona State.

Utah might have 14 points after two drives.

The Cardinal will move the offense a little bit, but it won’t be nearly enough to keep up with a Utah attack that will be too balanced and too effective up front.

Utah vs Stanford Prediction, Line

Utah 41, Stanford 20

Line: Utah -24.5, o/u: 53.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Utah vs Stanford Must See Rating (out of 5): 2.5

