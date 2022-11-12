Utah State vs Hawaii prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 11, Saturday, November 12

Utah State vs Hawaii How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 12

Game Time: 11:00 pm ET

Venue: Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex, Honolulu, HI

How To Watch: Spectrum

Record: Utah State (4-5), Hawaii (2-8)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference

Bowl Projections | Expert Picks Week 11

Week 11 Schedule, Predictions | Bowl Bubble

Path to the Playoff: 12 teams still in the race

Bowl Bubble: Every Team’s Bowl Situation

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Utah State vs Hawaii Game Preview

Why Utah State Will Win

The Aggies have been able to pick up the production over the last month winning three of the last four games to get back in the mix for a bowl bid.

What’s going right? The defense has been fantastic against the pass, the offense is running well, and now it’s going against a Hawaii team that’s not coming remotely close to stopping anyone’s ground game, but …

– 10 Best Picks Against The Spread

Why Hawaii Will Win

Yeah, Utah State’s pass defense has been great – against Air Force, Colorado State, and New Mexico. It hasn’t been tested, and while Hawaii isn’t a high-powered passing team, it’s been productive over the last few weeks.

Utah State is 1-3 on the road – going to Alabama and BYU had something to do that – but this is a painfully inconsistent team that has to run wild to win. If it’s not averaging 4.8 yards per carry, it’s not moving.

It is possible for the Hawaii defense to rise up and hold down the Utah State offense for a while, but …

– Schedules, Predictions College | NFL

What’s Going To Happen

The Rainbow Warriors are getting hammered for over six yards per carry and can’t get the defense off the field.

Utah State isn’t going to do anything crazy here. It can throw, but it’ll run, keep running, and run some more. It won’t be easy to put it away, but it’ll run for over 200 yards.

– Expert Picks College Week 11 | NFL Week 10

Utah State vs Hawaii Prediction, Line

Utah State 30, Hawaii 20

Line: Utah State -10.5, o/u: 52.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Utah State vs Hawaii Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

– Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings

– Schedules, Scores For All 131 Teams