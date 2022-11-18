USF vs Tulsa prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 12, Friday, November 18

USF vs Tulsa Prediction, Game Preview

USF vs Tulsa How To Watch

Date: Friday, November 18

Game Time: 9:00 ET

Venue: Chapman Stadium, Tulsa, OK

How To Watch: ESPN2

Record: USF (1-9), Tulsa (3-7)

Why USF Will Win

The Bulls weren’t able to get past SMU in the first game under the interim reign of Daniel Da Prato, but the offense was balanced and it wasn’t all that bad. The passing game has to be sharper and the O overall wasn’t able to keep up, but it wasn’t anything totally different.

The Tulsa offensive front isn’t great in pass protection, the running game isn’t great, and there are enough turnovers to potentially give the Bulls a shot.

The Golden Hurricane turned it over multiple times five times in the last six games, and USF needs them. However …

Why Tulsa Will Win

Can the Tulsa offense finally perk back up?

The passing game that was so strong earlier in the season hasn’t shown up over the last few games against the better teams, but it should work again without a problem this week.

The Bulls can’t do anything on third downs, the secondary is the second-worst in American in pass efficiency defense. and overall the D is dead last allowing 508 yards per game.

Tulsa might not be able to consistently get things moving, but they’ll put up yards in bunches when it has to.

USF allowed 200 yards rushing and 200 receiving in three of the last four games, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Tulsa won’t have to press. It might have a turnover issue, but USF’s defense isn’t taking it away.

USF isn’t coming close to stopping the run, passing games are hitting 75% of their passes over the last three games, and all of a sudden, the Tulsa O will return to its September form – at least for one game.

USF vs Tulsa Prediction, Line

Tulsa 41, USF 28

Line: Tulsa -13.5, o/u: 57.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

USF vs Tulsa Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

