USF vs Temple prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 10, Saturday, November 5

USF vs Temple How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 5

Game Time: 2:00 ET

Venue: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: USF (1-7), Temple (2-6)

USF vs Temple Game Preview

Why USF Will Win

The USF running game should rumble.

The passing game has stepped up was the offense keeps on improving, but it’s the ground attack that should be able to take over early on with a decent style that averages five yards per carry with plenty of gashing runs.

Temple’s defense has been able to hold up – for the most part – but teams that commit to the ground game can bust through and succeed. As long as USF runs at least 35 times, it’ll have a shot.

Temple doesn’t have the scoring pop to keep up, but …

Why Temple Will Win

The Temple defense is fine.

It might have problems at times against he run, but it’s the best in the AAC at coming up with third down stops, the pass defense is among the best in America, and it all starts with a pass rush that will go off.

USF’s defense can’t stop much of anything. It’s the second-worst in America – yay Charlotte – with huge problems against the run. Temple might not have enough happening on offense, but the passing attack will be good for at least 200 yards.

However …

What’s Going To Happen

As good as the Temple defense is, it doesn’t take the ball away.

USF’s offense will be a bit more balanced, the ground game will work, and the Temple offense will stall just enough to keep up.

Finally, the Bulls will break through after a slew of close calls.

USF vs Temple Prediction, Line

USF 27, Temple 23

Line: USF -3.5, o/u: 51.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

USF vs Temple Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

