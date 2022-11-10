USC vs Colorado prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 11, Friday, November 11

USC vs Colorado How To Watch

Date: Friday, November 11

Game Time: 9:30 ET

Venue: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles, CA

How To Watch: FS1

Record: USC (8-1), Colorado (1-8)

USC vs Colorado Game Preview

Why Colorado Will Win

The USC defense can be hammered on.

The run defense was the problem over the first part of the season, the secondary is suffering over the last three weeks, and worst of all, the takeaways have slowed down after making up for mistakes with lots and lots of big plays early on.

Colorado might not be having a ton of fun, but the passing game has been putting up yards and the ground attack hasn’t been that awful.

Turnovers are a big issue, but again, USC’s D has slowed with four takeaways over the last five games after coming up with 16 in the first four weeks.

Why USC Will Win

The offense is relentless.

The defense might be hit or miss, and the O might go through a few stretches when it takes a little nap, but Caleb Williams will throw for over 300 yards, the running game will run for close to six yards per carry, and the attack has the ability to put this out of reach fast.

Colorado is dead last in the nation in third down stops and is the second-worst against the run. It’s been a little bit better after a brutal start, but it’s still a problem.

USC isn’t going to take a whole lot of chances. It’ll run, let the offensive line take over, and the O that only turned the ball over two times so far – the first lost fumble of the season came last week against Cal – isn’t going to give the Buff D any breaks.

What’s Going To Happen

It’s USC, so there will be moments when the team loses its focus and Colorado will look like it can play.

And then the Trojan offense will go off.

This will be the calm before the storm. USC get UCLA, then Notre Dame, and if all goes well, a shot at the Pac-12 title and a spot in the College Football Playoff after that.

Style points count now. There will be plenty of them.

USC vs Colorado Prediction, Line

USC 49, Colorado 17

Line: USC -34.5, o/u: 65.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

USC vs Colorado Must See Rating (out of 5): 2.5

