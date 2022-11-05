USC vs Cal prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 10, Saturday, November 5

USC vs Cal How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 5

Game Time: 10:30 ET

Venue: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles, CA

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: USC (7-1), Cal (3-5)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference

Bowl Projections | Expert Picks Week 10

Week 10 Schedule, Predictions

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

USC vs Cal Game Preview

Why Cal Will Win

The Bears are still winging it around.

They’re not having a whole lot of luck winning, but they’re able to throw and throw some more, they’re decent at keeping secondary on their heels, and there aren’t enough turnovers to matter.

No, this isn’t the highest-powered passing attack in a strong Pac-12 full of big attacks, but it’s effective enough.

USC might have a terrific pass rush, but it gives up yards in chunks, and the D relies on a ton of takeaways – at least it did earlier in the season. They’re not going to get them in this.

However …

– Breaking down the CFP Top 25 rankings

Why USC Will Win

Yes, there’s a passing game, but Cal doesn’t do enough on third downs to keep things moving.

Can Cal do enough on the ground to take advantage of the okay USC defensive front?

Arizona made it fun last week in the 45-37 Trojan win by ripping off yards on the ground in chunks. Utah won by throwing for well over 300 yards, but it’s Utah – it averaged over four yards per carry.

The Cal ground game has gone bye-bye. It hasn’t hit 75 yards since it ran for 354 yards on Arizona, and it hasn’t been able to average three yards per pop since then.

– Schedules, Predictions College | NFL

What’s Going To Happen

USC will be its normal self. There will be lulls when nothing appears to be happening, and then the explosion will come at the right time to put this away.

Cal will have its moments, but there won’t be enough from the passing game to keep up, and there won’t be any takeaways – USC still has just one turnover – to help the cause.

– Expert Picks College Week 10 | NFL Week 9

USC vs Cal Prediction, Line

USC 41, Cal 17

Line: USC -21.5, o/u: 60.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

USC vs Cal Must See Rating (out of 5): 2.5

– Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings

– Schedules, Scores For All 131 Teams