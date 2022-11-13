USA TODAY Sports Coaches Top 25 Poll, Rankings Prediction: Week 11

What will the 2022 USA TODAY Sports Coaches Top 25 Poll potentially look like after Week 11? It’s our predicted best guess on the college football rankings.

Coaches Top 25 Poll, College Football Rankings Prediction: Week 11

This is NOT the actual 2022 Week 11 USA TODAY Coaches Poll – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be.

25 Minnesota Golden Gophers 7-3 (NR)

24 Illinois Fighting Illini 7-3 (20)

23 NC State Wolfpack 6-3 (16)

22 Cincinnati Bearcats 8-2 (NR)

21 Coastal Carolina 9-1 (NR)

20 Florida State Seminoles 7-3 (NR)

19 Notre Dame Fighting Irish 7-3 (25)

18 Kansas State Wildcats 7-3 (22)

17 UCF Knights 8-2 (21)

16 Washington Huskies 8-2 (23)

15 UCLA Bruins 8-2 (10)

14 Ole Miss Rebels 8-2 (9)

13 Oregon Ducks 8-2 (6)

12 Penn State Nittany Lions 8-2 (15)

11 Utah Utes 8-2 (13)

10 North Carolina Tar Heels 9-1 (14)

9 Clemson Tigers 9-1 (12)

8 Alabama Crimson Tide 8-2 (11)

7 LSU Tigers 8-2 (8)

6 USC Trojans 9-1 (7)

5 Tennessee Volunteers 9-1 (5)

4 TCU Horned Frogs 10-0 (4)

3 Michigan Wolverines 10-0 (3)

2 Ohio State Buckeyes 10-0 (2)

1 Georgia Bulldogs 10-0 1572 (1)

