USA TODAY Sports Coaches Top 25 Poll, Rankings Prediction: Week 10

What will the 2022 USA TODAY Sports Coaches Top 25 Poll potentially look like after Week 10? It’s our predicted best guess on the college football rankings.

Coaches Top 25 Poll, College Football Rankings Prediction: Week 10

This is NOT the actual 2022 Week 10 USA TODAY Coaches Poll – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be.

25 Texas Longhorns 6-3 (NR)

24 Kansas State Wildcats 6-3 (14)

23 Notre Dame Fighting Irish 6-3 (NR)

21 UCF Knights 7-2 (25)

20 Kentucky Wildcats 6-3 (24)

19 Liberty Flames 8-1 (23)

18 Illinois Fighting Illini 7-2 (13)

17 Tulane Green Wave 7-1 (21)

16 NC State Wolfpack 6-2 (20)

15 Penn State Nittany Lions 7-2 (13)

14 North Carolina Tar Heels 8-1 (21)

13 Utah Utes 7-2 (12)

12 LSU Tigers 7-2 (20)

11 Alabama Crimson Tide 7-2 (6)

10 UCLA Bruins 8-1 (11)

9 Clemson Tigers 8-1 (5)

8 Ole Miss Rebels 8-1 (10)

7 USC Trojans 8-1 (9)

6 Oregon Ducks 8-1 (8)

5 Tennessee Volunteers 8-1 (3)

4 TCU Horned Frogs 9-0 (7)

3 Michigan Wolverines 9-0 (4)

2 Ohio State Buckeyes 9-0 (2)

1 Georgia Bulldogs 9-0 (1)

