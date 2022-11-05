UNLV vs San Diego State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 10, Saturday, November 5

UNLV vs San Diego State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 5

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego, CA

How To Watch: CBS Sports Network

Record: UNLV (4-4), San Diego State (4-4)

UNLV vs San Diego State Game Preview

Why UNLV Will Win

Give San Diego State long enough and it’ll figure out how to screw it up.

Who gives up two touchdowns in 13 seconds – helped by not getting to a perfect onside kick – to give away a brutal 32-28 loss to Fresno State?

The team loves to get hit with flags – ten or more in three of the last five games and eight killers last week against the Bulldogs, along with five turnovers – and it’s wildly inconsistent on both sides of the ball.

UNLV doesn’t throw a ton of interceptions, it should be able to run reasonably well at times considering its style, and it’s facing one of the few teams in America that’s worse on third downs.

However …

Why San Diego State Will Win

Penalties and last week’s turnover issues aside, the team is close to finding a nice mix again.

It has its quarterback in Jalen Mayden – he all but saved the season when he moved over from defensive back and started slinging it around – and the defense seems to be starting to get its toughness mojo back from last year.

UNLV might be rested after a week off, but it’s going to have to rev up the scoring punch in a hurry after having a hard time getting going since late September.

What’s Going To Happen

San Diego State will pick itself up off the mat in a hurry. It’s going to start with the ground game.

Air Force runs against everyone, but San Jose State and Notre Dame were able to plow away with ease, too, over the last few weeks.

Mayden will be solid, but it’ll be a rotation of backs and a nice day from the Aztec defensive front that will get everyone over the debacle in Fresno.

UNLV vs San Diego State Prediction, Line

San Diego State 26, UNLV 20

Line: San Diego State -6.5, o/u: 47.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

UNLV vs San Diego State Must See Rating (out of 5): 2.5

