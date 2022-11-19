UNLV vs Hawaii prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 12, Saturday, November 19

UNLV vs Hawaii Prediction, Game Preview

UNLV vs Hawaii How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 19

Game Time: 11:00 pm ET

Venue: Clarence TC Ching Athletics Complex, Honolulu HI

How To Watch: Spectrum

Record: UNLV (4-6), Hawaii (2-9)

Why UNLV Will Win

Hawaii keeps on struggling defensively with no pass rush and not enough big stops. It’s plucky, but the wins aren’t coming even with the improved offensive production.

UNLV is struggling with a five game losing streak, but the defense hasn’t been bad against the run over the last few weeks and the offense has the upside to finally break out a bit.

Yeah, it’s a long losing streak, but all five were against teams that will go bowling. Now the Rebels get to play someone their own size, but …

Why Hawaii Will Win

Again, Hawaii is fighting at home.

It fought back in a 27-20 loss to Wyoming, and it put up 541 yards in last week’s loss to Utah State.

This isn’t the high-octane passing team it’s going to be once head coach Timmy Chang gets all his guys in place. The UNLV pass defense hasn’t been anything special and should give up well over 200 yards, but …

What’s Going To Happen

The UNLV passing attack will take over.

This isn’t Tennessee winging it all around the yard, but the offense should have few problems coming up with more than 200 yards – the Rebels are 4-0 when coming up with 210 yards or more.

Hawaii has allowed over 210 passing yards five times against FBS teams and lost all five of them. It’ll make it close, but there won’t be enough in the fourth quarter.

UNLV vs Hawaii Prediction, Line

UNLV 34, Hawaii 27

Line: UNLV -10.5, o/u: 55.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

UNLV vs Hawaii Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

