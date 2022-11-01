UMass vs UConn prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 10, Friday, November 4

UMass vs UConn How To Watch

Date: Friday, November 4

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Pratt & Whitney Stadium, Storrs, CT

How To Watch: CBS Sports Network

Record: UMass (1-7), UConn (4-5)

UMass vs UConn Game Preview

Why UMass Will Win

It’s been a rough run for the UMass offense, but the defense hasn’t been too awful against the run and does just enough to get into the backfield to matter.

Stop the run, stop UConn. There’s no passing game coming from the Huskies, the downfield throws aren’t there, and the offense as a whole struggles to get to 300 yards.

UMass needs takeaways, and UConn has a bit of a fumbling problem. This should be a low scoring game, so even being a +2 in turnover margin might be the difference. However …

Why UConn Will Win

UConn has forced three turnovers or more in three of the last four games including five last week in the 13-3 shocker over Boston College.

The Huskies have found a nice mix to be more than just competitive winning three of the last four games. There isn’t much from the UConn passing attack, but there’s really not anything happening from UMass through the air.

The Minutemen have a hard time getting to 100 yards per game, the UConn defense hasn’t been bad against the run, and it shouldn’t take too many points putting this away against the nation’s worst offense.

What’s Going To Happen

UConn isn’t going to do anything crazy. Run, run some more, control the clock a little bit better, and rely on the defense to hold up against the run.

This won’t be anything thrilling – be shocked if there’s any sort of flurry of points – but UConn will get this done to keep its bowl hopes alive.

UMass vs UConn Prediction, Line

UConn 26, UMass 10

Line: UConn -15.5, o/u: 40.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

UMass vs UConn Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

