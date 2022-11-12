UMass vs Arkansas State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 11, Saturday, November 12

UMass vs Arkansas State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 12

Game Time: 3:00 ET

Venue: Centennial Bank Stadium, Jonesboro, AR

How To Watch: ESPN3

Record: UMass (1-8), Arkansas State (2-7)

UMass vs Arkansas State Game Preview

Why UMass Will Win

The wins might not be there, but there have been signs of improvement in a few spots. The Minutemen lost, but they came up with their best passing game of the year with 266 yards against UConn last week.

Now that passing game has to keep working – it got just its second touchdown pass of the season – to go along with a ground game that has to run through the Arkansas State defensive front.

The Red Wolves are struggling offensively, but they’re having an even tougher time defensively allowing 160 yards or more in seven of the last eight games.

But …

Why Arkansas State Will Win

The dead Arkansas State offense should perk up.

There’s been absolutely nothing happening with the ground game – a net -19 yards against South Alabama in the loss a few weeks ago – thanks to a disastrous line that allows way too many plays behind the line.

UMass will come up with several tackles for loss – ASU is the second-worst in the country at keeping defenses from getting behind the line – but the defense has allowed 190 rushing yards or more in six of the last nine games.

What’s Going To Happen

It’s been a disastrous losing season for Arkansas State with four straight losses – the wheels came flying off in the loss to South Alabama two weeks ago.

However, the Red Wolves should be able to get the offense going by finally running well enough to be more than awful. UMass will fight the good fight, and it’ll run well and come up with a few scores, but this will be Arkansas State’s day.

UMass vs Arkansas State Prediction, Line

Arkansas State 30, UMass 13

Line: Arkansas State -17.5, o/u: 49.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

UMass vs Arkansas State Must See Rating (out of 5): 1.5

