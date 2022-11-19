UConn vs Army prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 12, Saturday, November 19

UConn vs Army Prediction, Game Preview

UConn vs Army How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 19

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Michie Stadium, West Point, NY

How To Watch: CBS Sports Network

Record: UConn (6-5), Army (3-6)

Why UConn Will Win

Guess who’s going bowling?

With a running game that’s taking over games and a defense that’s taking the ball away, UConn is on a wonderful run of three straight wins with five victories in the last six games.

For the most part, the defense has problems against passing teams – not a problem this week. The defensive front got ripped through by Liberty, but the two takeaways helped make up for it.

UConn has forced multiple turnovers in five of the last six games – it won all five.

However …

Why Army Will Win

Army doesn’t have a big issue with turning it over.

The running game hasn’t been as dominant as it needs to be, and the defense hasn’t quite showed up as expected, but the mistakes aren’t there.

Penalties are never a part of the picture, and while two fumbles against Troy proved costly, they weren’t the reason for the loss. The running game was able to move through the great D enough to make it a battle in a 10-9 loss, and now it has to get moving.

Army has the potential to beat UConn at its own game. Run, control the clock, get the defense off the field – that’s what the Knights do.

What’s Going To Happen

Army hasn’t had a whole lot of luck in a wildly disappointing year, but all three of the wins – and a good performance against UTSA – came at home. It’s 0-4 away from Michie.

On the flip side, UConn is 5-1 at home and 1-4 on the road. Granted, the competition has been a whole lot tougher outside of East Hartford, but in a low scoring game the home side’s ground game will be just a wee bit more effective.

UConn vs Army Prediction, Line

Army 27, UConn 24

Line: Army -9.5, o/u: 43.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

UConn vs Army Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

– Schedules, Scores For All 131 Teams