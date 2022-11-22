UCLA vs Cal prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 13, Friday, November 25

UCLA vs Cal Prediction Game Preview

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

UCLA vs Cal How To Watch

Date: Friday, November 25

Game Time: 4:30 ET

Venue: California Memorial Stadium, Berkeley, CA

How To Watch: FOX

Record: UCLA (8-3), Cal (4-7)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

Why UCLA Will Win

Can the Bruins pick it back up after the painful 48-45 loss to USC? If so, there won’t be a problem against a Cal defense that’s not stopping anyone’s passing game and doesn’t have any sort of a ground game to worry about.

The 113 yards in the win over Stanford marked the first time since late September that Cal got past 100 yards on the ground, and it’s going to take something special to get there this week.

Again, if UCLA is into this, the balanced offense that should be able to move however it wants, there’s no pass rush whatsoever coming from Cal, and …

– Bowl Projections | Bowl Bubble: Who’s Bowl Eligible?

Why Cal Will Win

Yeah, 48-45 USC.

It’s not dogging UCLA in any way to suggest that it might have a hard time being too jacked for this. It went from being this close to beating its rival to make this a game to get into the Pac-12 Championship to now pushing for a better bowl game.

This is Cal’s bowl game. It’s been a wildly frustrating year, but the win over Stanford is something – it’s always something to win that game – and closing out to be 5-7 would be a nice finishing kick.

To do that, the passing game has to go off. UCLA has allowed over 220 yards to everyone but Bowling Green and Stanford, Cal’s Jack Plummer has been strong at connecting on the midrange throws, and the O should have an energy burst early on.

– Week 13 College Football Schedule, Game Previews

What’s Going To Happen

It’ll take a little while for UCLA to get going, but it’ll happen.

Cal will take the first quarter lead, but the Bruin lines will kick in, the running game will work, and Dorian Thompson-Robinson will lead the way to three straight second half scoring drives to pull away.

– Expert Picks College Week 12 | NFL Week 11

UCLA vs Cal Prediction, Line

UCLA 37, Cal 24

Line: UCLA -10.5, o/u: 60.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

UCLA vs Cal Must See Rating (out of 5): 2.5

– UCLA vs Cal Experts Picks

CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference

Path to the Playoff: 7 teams still in the race

– Bowl Projections | Rankings