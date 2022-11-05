UCLA vs Arizona State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 10, Saturday, November 5

UCLA vs Arizona State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 5

Game Time: 10:30 ET

Venue: Sun Devil Stadium, Tempe, AZ

How To Watch: FS1

Record: UCLA (7-1), Arizona State (3-5)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference

Bowl Projections | Expert Picks Week 10

Week 10 Schedule, Predictions

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

UCLA vs Arizona State Game Preview

Why UCLA Will Win

Here comes the running game.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson is throwing well, the offense is explosive and balanced, and the defense has stepped up large in key moments. But in this it’s going to be about Zach Charbonnet and the ground attack taking over.

Arizona State’s defense is miserable on third downs and there’s nothing happening whatsoever in the backfield from the line. Thompson-Robinson will have as much time as he needs to work, and the offensive front will dominate.

Arizona State hasn’t been too awful against the run overall, but assume UCLA has 200 yards getting off the bus and controls the game from there.

– Breaking down the CFP Top 25 rankings

Why Arizona State Will Win

Arizona State can wing it around a bit.

Trenton Bourguet stepped in and saw some time in the win over Washington, and last week against Colorado he ripped off 435 yards and three scores with a slew of big downfield plays.

UCLA’s pass defense isn’t bad, but it’s good for giving up at least 200 yards a game at a minimum. The Sun Devils are going to keep on firing to keep up, and …

– Schedules, Predictions College | NFL

What’s Going To Happen

UCLA will be too balanced as the game goes on.

Arizona State will be more than just plucky. It’ll get up early, the passing game will be strong, and it’ll be a big fight for the Bruins for about 40 minutes.

And then the running game will take over, the third down conversions and long drives will be there, and the Pac-12 title hopes will keep marching on.

– Expert Picks College Week 10 | NFL Week 9

UCLA vs Arizona State Prediction, Line

UCLA 41, Arizona State 27

Line: UCLA -17.5, o/u: 68.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

UCLA vs Arizona State Must See Rating (out of 5): 1.5

– Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings

– Schedules, Scores For All 131 Teams