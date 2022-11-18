UCF vs Navy prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 12, Saturday, November 19

UCF vs Navy Prediction, Game Preview

UCF vs Navy How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 19

Game Time: 11:00 ET

Venue: FBC Mortgage Stadium, Orlando, FL

How To Watch: ESPN2

Record: UCF (8-2), Navy (3-7)

Why Navy Will Win

The wins might not be there, but the team hasn’t been all that miserable. The running game is okay even if it’s not its dominant self, there aren’t any mistakes – the penalties and turnovers have been kept to a minimum – and there’s a chance it all comes together in a special performance.

Can UCF gear up the focus?

It’s coming off a huge win over Tulane that put the New Year’s Six bowl appearance on the table, and now it has to hold up against the curveball of a ground attack.

Tulane was able to get its backs into space averaging close to six yards per carry, and Navy should do the same. However …

Why UCF Will Win

The Navy running game is good, but UCF’s is better.

The powerful O has hit 200 yards or more in four of the last five games and leads the AAC with about 250 per game. The Navy run defense has been great over the last few games, but that’s partly because everyone has been throwing.

UCF will run.

QB John Rhys Plumlee has been running wild – he hit Tulane for 176 yards and two scores – Isaiah Bowser will bang away, and the rest of the options will keep grinding.

But …

What’s Going To Happen

Can the Navy run defense hold up?

Again, the stats are skewed because opposing teams throw, but UCF will be balanced, it’ll average five yards per carry, and it’ll set up a shot at cementing a place in the AAC title game.

It might take a win over USF next week to do that, but first the offense has to keep up with the Navy offense that will take off for well over 200 yards.

The UCF offense will control the game better.

UCF vs Navy Prediction, Line

UCF 34, Navy 20

Line: UCF -15.5, o/u: 52.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

UCF vs Navy Must See Rating (out of 5): 2.5

