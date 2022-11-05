UCF vs Memphis prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 10, Saturday, November 5

UCF vs Memphis How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 5

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium, Memphis, TN

How To Watch: ESPN2

Record: UCF (6-2), Memphis (4-4)

UCF vs Memphis Game Preview

Why UCF Will Win

Now we get to find out if UCF can have nice things.

The Knights had the one win they absolutely needed to come up with – taking down Cincinnati 25-21 last week – to help put them at 25 in the first College Football Playoff rankings. Tulane might be ranked higher, but that’s next week.

First they have to get by Memphis. To do that they need to get the ground game rolling right away, the pass defense has to lock down, and they need to stop turning the ball over after giving it up six times in the last two weeks.

They’re 5-0 when they run for 250 yards or more, but they might not have to against Memphis if the passing game works, too. However …

Why Memphis Will Win

Memphis has only allowed more than 200 rushing yards once, and that was in the win over Navy.

Back to the UCF turnovers, they aren’t a big problem but there were only two road games so far this year and the O turned it over seven times.

The four in the loss to East Carolina were part of the problem, but allowing 311 passing yards and a season-most three touchdowns were bigger. The Knight secondary can be picked apart, and Memphis should be able to throw for 300 yards.

However …

What’s Going To Happen

Yeah, the Tiger defense has only been gouged against the run once, but that’s partly because everyone throws at will on the secondary that gives up 284 yards per game.

Both teams have a few turnover issues, both offenses work, and both will have moments when they seem ready to take control of the game.

When absolutely needed, UCF will get the third down conversions Memphis won’t.

UCF vs Memphis Prediction, Line

UCF 38, Memphis 34

Line: Memphis -3.5, o/u: 58.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

UCF vs Memphis Must See Rating (out of 5): 3.5

